Curious Lenny Dykstra - Jim Cramer Story
Contributor Since 2007
John Lounsbury is Managing Editor Emeritus and Co-founder of Global Economic Intersection. Formerly provided comprehensive financial planning and investment advisory services to a small number of families on a fee-only basis. He has a background that includes 34 years with a major international corporation, 25 years in R&D management and corporate staff positions. More recently he was a Series 6, 7, 63 licensed representative with a major insurance company brokerage from 1992 to 2001. From 2002-2010 he operated his own sole proprietorship business. Specific interests include political and economic history, econometric analysis, and investment strategy analysis. Recreational activities include hiking, non-technical mountaineering, and alpine skiing. He was also a founding partner and former managing editor of EconIntersect.com 2010-2021.
Randall Lane, Editor-at-Large at The Daily Beast, has a curious story excerpted from his book "The Zeros: My Misadventures in the Decade Wall Street Went Insane". I post this link without comment other than the use of the word "curious" in the title may be an understatement.
