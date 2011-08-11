Wall Street shoots higher again, Gold corrects

US stock markets closed sharply higher on thursday 11th of August as volatility continues.

Silver closed lower and Gold corrected strongly after hitting new highs over $1817 per ounce.

The Euro was higher by half a figure vs the USD.

West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil closed around $85,60 per barrel.

The Big Picture On thursday 11th of August, US stock markets closed sharply higher, with markets starting to remind a lot of 2008. Volatility is back.