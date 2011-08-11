Wall Street shoots higher again, Gold corrects

US stock markets closed sharply higher on thursday 11th of August as volatility continues.
Silver closed lower and Gold corrected strongly after hitting new highs over $1817 per ounce.
The Euro was higher by half a figure vs the USD.
West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil closed around $85,60 per barrel.
The Big Picture
On thursday 11th of August, US stock markets closed sharply higher, with markets starting to remind a lot of 2008. Volatility is back.
Source: Dshort
Outlook
S&P 500 presents resistance at around 1250 points and support at 1093 points and lower at 981 points.
Gold presents support at $1659 to $1645.
The Euro euro presents resistance at $1,4750 and support at $14080 and $1,3730.
Crude Oil presents resistance at $102,40 to $104 and support at $76,90.
