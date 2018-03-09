Chesapeake Energy Gets No Respect! Stock Should BE Trading In The $4s On Land Offer.

CHK in talks to sell $2B plus of land with Tellurian.

Chesapeake Enrgy has property in LA up for Sale.

Yesterday it was announced that Tellurian was in talks with Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) to purchase up to $2B of property located in Louisiana.

Here is a clip from Schwab.

I know it seems like I am a perma bull on CHK. I am at this point. After the last earnings report, I believe the stage is set for a rally back to the $5 level in short order.

Here is a chart that in my view shows right now as a great entry point.

I am adding to position at $3 and feel like the days are numbered when you can buy this under $3.50.

The stock has pulled back over 10% from the previous rally level on the earnings beat. In my view $3 is a total joke and way undervalued.

This stock should be trading over $4 right NOW!

Any large players out there could squeeze shorts right now at teh $ level for option expiration.

BUY BUY BUY.

How about we take this over $3.50 today?

IT is my belief at some point in the very near future they will announce a sale that will take the stock back to the $5 level.

Enjoy the weekend and look for this to rocket higher in the coming weeks.

Stay off margin people! You know who you are.