May 2017 Analysis & Portfolio Holdings

Axcel Capital Management, LLC offers tactically managed portfolios designed to identify and benefit from market trends that develop in individual stocks, sectors and industries; as well as take precautions to avoid downturns. As such, our portfolios take on a limited number of holdings representing areas of the market that are shown to be trending, based on our relative strength assessment. Below are our positions as of May 1st, 2017.

S&P 500 Relative Strenth - Positive

Core Portfolio Holdings:

Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sector Portfolio Holdings:

Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) - initiated April 2017

Technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) - initiated April 2017

Stock Selector Portfolio Holdings:

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) - initiated April 2017

Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) - initiated April 2017

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) - initiated April 2017

Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) - initiated April 2017

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) - initated April 2017

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) - initiated April 2017

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) - initated April 2017

Mariott International (NYSE:MAR) - initated April 2017

The Priceline Group (PCLN) - initated May 2017

Anthem, Inc (NYSE:ANTM) - initiated May 2017