June 2017 Analysis & Portfolio Holdings

Axcel Capital Management, LLC offers tactically managed portfolios designed to identify and benefit from market trends that develop in individual stocks, sectors and industries; as well as take precautions to avoid downturns. As such, our portfolios take on a limited number of holdings representing areas of the market that are shown to be trending, based on our relative strength assessment. Below are our positions as of June 1st, 2017.

S&P 500 Relative Strenth - Positive

Core Portfolio Holdings:

Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EEM) - initiated June 2017

Sector Portfolio Holdings:

Industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI) - initiated June 2017

Technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) - initiated April 2017

Stock Selector Portfolio Holdings:

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) - initiated April 2017

Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) - initiated April 2017

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) - initiated April 2017

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) - initiated April 2017

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) - initated April 2017

Mariott International (NYSE:MAR) - initated April 2017

The Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) - initated May 2017

Anthem, Inc (NYSE:ANTM) - initiated May 2017

Adobe Systems, Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) - initiated June 2017

Paypal Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) - initiated June 2017

Disclosure: I am/we are long EEM, XLK, XLI, AAPL, AVGO, NVDA, PYPL, ADBE, PCLN, CHTR, NFLX, MAR, ANTM.