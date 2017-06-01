June 2017 Analysis & Portfolio Holdings

Axcel Capital Management, LLC offers tactically managed portfolios designed to identify and benefit from market trends that develop in individual stocks, sectors and industries; as well as take precautions to avoid downturns. As such, our portfolios take on a limited number of holdings representing areas of the market that are shown to be trending, based on our relative strength assessment. Below are our positions as of June 1st, 2017.
S&P 500 Relative Strenth - Positive
Core Portfolio Holdings:
Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EEM) - initiated June 2017
Sector Portfolio Holdings:
Industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI) - initiated June 2017
Technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) - initiated April 2017
Stock Selector Portfolio Holdings:
Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) - initiated April 2017
Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) - initiated April 2017
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) - initiated April 2017
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) - initiated April 2017
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) - initated April 2017
Mariott International (NYSE:MAR) - initated April 2017
The Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) - initated May 2017
Anthem, Inc (NYSE:ANTM) - initiated May 2017
Adobe Systems, Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) - initiated June 2017
Paypal Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) - initiated June 2017
Disclosure: I am/we are long EEM, XLK, XLI, AAPL, AVGO, NVDA, PYPL, ADBE, PCLN, CHTR, NFLX, MAR, ANTM.