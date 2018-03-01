March 2018 Analysis & Portfolio Holdings

Axcel Capital Management, LLC offers actively managed portfolios designed to identify and benefit from market trends that develop in individual stocks, sectors and industries; as well as take precautions to avoid downturns. As such, our portfolios take on a limited number of holdings representing areas of the market that are shown to be trending, based on our relative strength assessment. Below are our positions as of March 1st, 2018.

S&P 500 Relative Strength - Positive

Advantage Portfolio Holdings:

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) - initiated April 2017

Mariott International (MAR) - initiated April 2017



Paypal Holdings, Inc (PYPL)- initiated June 2017

Abbvie, Inc (ABBV) - initiated October 2017

Netflix (NFLX) - initiated March 2018

*Anthem, Inc (NYSE:ANTM) was removed from portfolio this month

Premium Portfolio Holdings (in addition to Advantage Holdings):

Nektar Theraputics (NKTR) - initiated January 2018

Bluebird Bio, Inc (BLUE) - initiated January 2018

Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) - initiated January 2018

Fibrogen, Inc (FGEN) - initiated January 2018

GrubHub Inc (GRUB) - initiated March 2018

*Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) was removed from the portfolio this month.