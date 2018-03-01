March 2018 Analysis & Portfolio Holdings
Below are our positions as of March 1st, 2018.
S&P 500 Relative Strength - Positive
Advantage Portfolio Holdings:
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) - initiated April 2017
Mariott International (MAR) - initiated April 2017
Paypal Holdings, Inc (PYPL)- initiated June 2017
Abbvie, Inc (ABBV) - initiated October 2017
Netflix (NFLX) - initiated March 2018
*Anthem, Inc (NYSE:ANTM) was removed from portfolio this month
Premium Portfolio Holdings (in addition to Advantage Holdings):
Nektar Theraputics (NKTR) - initiated January 2018
Bluebird Bio, Inc (BLUE) - initiated January 2018
Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) - initiated January 2018
Fibrogen, Inc (FGEN) - initiated January 2018
GrubHub Inc (GRUB) - initiated March 2018
*Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) was removed from the portfolio this month.
Disclosure: I am/we are long NFLX, MAR, PYPL, NVDA, ABBV, NKTR, BLUE, BPMC, GRUB, FGEN.