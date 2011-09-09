Dollar index looking all 2008 again

View: DXY breaking higher, signals new risk off phase

The dollar index has made good ground over the past few sessions, breaking some important resistance levels in the process, including the 200-DMA which the market has sat below for the past 12-months. This move is being driven by a number of fundamental factors, firstly a more accommodative sounding ECB and no sign of any resolution of the European debt crisis (the banking sector being drawn more closely into mix) which is finally beginning to weigh on the euro – a good chunk of the DXY basket. Obama’s larger than expected stimulus plan (total $447bn vs. the $300bn touted in the press) also plays a role, the size and structure – tax cuts designed to lure the Republicans onside - acknowledging the scale of the problem the US faces, and in turn supporting risk off flows to the benefit of the dollar. In some respects price action looks rather similar to that of autumn 2008 and we all know what followed that.

There is a counterweight in the form of the dovish Federal Reserve but it seems that stimulus from that direction will aim to target longer-dated yields (7-10 year part of the curve), reinvesting maturing paper in the longer-end or even some rotation out of shorter-dated stock, rather than any QE2 style money printing. This has clearly been a driver of recent yield curve flattening. Such a strategy would have less influence on the dollar not to mention be more tolerable politically.

Looking at the longer-term charts it looks as if we could now be witnessing a significant move. A range break in the dollar index above 77.14 (channel) would create a target of 80.682 which is not far from the Dec/Jan top at 81.30/50, another draw now. There is of course some barriers ahead of these higher targets, with 78.70/90 area and 80.00 the more significant, but they should be quite straightforward to clear if risk aversion intensifies. Volatility has increased so it’s possible we see some form of retracement after the strong rise in the index this week but we’d prefer to be long bearing in mind how much upside there is on a 2008 type scenario, expecting to find support in the 76.00 area from here on in. A swing back through 75.38/23 would be needed to signal that this is a false breakout.

I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.