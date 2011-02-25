Volatility Will Become a Fact of Life for Stocks

If stocks rally back towards the recent highs with a rising 30-Year bond yield the ValuEngine Valuation Warning will return. Thus we have likely seen the highs for stocks below 12,600 in Dow terms as I predicted. If stocks are hit with additional selling which shifts the weekly charts to negative then the downside will be more than just a correction.

The 10-Year Yield – (3.446) If the 10-Year yield trends below its 50-day simple moving average at 3.446, the downside on a flight to quality is to the 200-day simple moving average at 3.006, as investors shift back to bonds from stocks. My annual value level at 3.791 has held on weakness and my annual risky level is 2.690.

Comex Gold – ($1400.5) As long as gold maintains a trend above its 50-day simple moving average at $1372.9 the flight to quality on global tensions should see strength to my quarterly and semiannual risky levels at $1441.7 and $1452.6.

Nymex Crude Oil – ($96.49) Tested the $103.41 Thursday morning then dropped to $95.62. We are set up for a volatile flag formation between semiannual pivot at $87.52 and my semiannual and quarterly risky levels at $107.14 and $110.87 influenced by my annual pivots at $99.91 and $101.92.

The Euro – (1.3802) The 50-day is 1.3439 with my weekly risky level at 1.3868. I do not have a call on direction looking at day to day volatility. My quarterly value level is 1.3227 with semiannual risky level at 1.4624.

ValuEngine Valuation Warning - A ValuEngine Valuation Warning occurs when more than 65% of all stocks in the ValuEngine universe are calculated to be overvalued. On Friday 68.6% of all stocks were overvalued, which was the highest of the year. Today 60.8% of all stocks are overvalued.

The Technical Warning - All major equity averages ended last week with extremely overbought conditions noted on their weekly charts. This week’s weakness will keep all weekly charts overbought with the exception of Dow Transports, which has declining weekly MOJO.

We are below all of this week’s pivots; 12,401 Dow Industrials, 1345.0 SPX, 2831 NASDAQ, 2405.1 NDX, 414.82 Utilities, 5241 Dow Transports, and 815.37 Russell 1000 and 483.39 SOX.

The major averages straddle 50-day simple moving averages; 11,865 Dow (above), 1288 SPX (above), 2723 NASDAQ (held), 2296 NDX (held), 5130 Dow Transports (below), 796.38 Russell 2000 (held) and 437.15 SOX (above).

Key Levels for the Major Equity Averages

The Dow Industrial Average (12,068) My monthly value level is 11,759 with daily and weekly risky levels at 12,160 and 12,401.

(12,068) My monthly value level is 11,759 with daily and weekly risky levels at 12,160 and 12,401. The S&P 500 (1306.1) My quarterly value level is 1262.5 with daily and weekly risky levels at 1316.7 and 1345.0.

(1306.1) My quarterly value level is 1262.5 with daily and weekly risky levels at 1316.7 and 1345.0. The NASDAQ (2738) My monthly value level is 2611 with daily, weekly and quarterly risky levels are 2761, 2831 and 2853.

(2738) My monthly value level is 2611 with daily, weekly and quarterly risky levels are 2761, 2831 and 2853. The NASDAQ 100 (NDX) (2313) My monthly value level is 2234.7 with daily, weekly and quarterly risky levels at 2333.28, 2405.10 and 2438.3.

(2313) My monthly value level is 2234.7 with daily, weekly and quarterly risky levels at 2333.28, 2405.10 and 2438.3. Dow Transports (5008) My quarterly value level is 4671 with monthly and daily pivots at 4962 and 5081 with my annual pivot at 5179 and weekly pivot at 5241. A close this week below the five-week modified moving average at 5098 shifts the weekly chart profile to negative.

(5008) My quarterly value level is 4671 with monthly and daily pivots at 4962 and 5081 with my annual pivot at 5179 and weekly pivot at 5241. The Russell 2000 (804.18) My quarterly value level is 765.50 with my daily and weekly pivots at 814.36 and 815.37.

(804.18) My quarterly value level is 765.50 with my daily and weekly pivots at 814.36 and 815.37. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOX) (451.90) My monthly value level is 398.44 with daily and quarterly pivots at 457.16 and 465.93, and weekly risky level at 483.39.

Even More Bad News for Housing - New Home Sales plunged 12.6% in January to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of just 284,000 units. The National Association of Home Builders cited poor weather on top of continued concerns that community banks are not willing to provide construction loan credits. They also cite the competition from the glut of existing home sales being sold at deeper discounts on a monthly basis. There are only 188,000 new housing units in inventory at this time.

Freddie Mac asks for $500 Million More in Taxpayer Aid - Freddie Mac posted a loss of $1.7 billion in the 4th quarter and $19.8 billion for all of 2010. Sources estimate that the bailouts of Fannie and Freddie will reach $259 billion, by far the largest taxpayer hit of “The Great Credit Crunch.” The headwinds for housing include high unemployment, mortgage delinquencies and foreclosures. The cost to date is about $132.3 billion. Fannie and Freddie own of guarantee above 31 million home loans worth more than $5 trillion, and have been a part of about 90% of the new mortgage market in 2010.

Richard Suttmeier

Chief Market Strategist

