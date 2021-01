S&P & Nasdaq Are Following Transports And Russell 2000 Lower.

10-Year Note - (1.862) Annual, monthly and semiannual value levels are 1.981, 2.035, 2.476 and 3.063 with daily and weekly pivots at 1.789 and 1.861 and semiannual risky level at 1.413.

Comex Gold - ($1557.5) My weekly value level is $1531.8 with annual and daily pivots at $1599.9 / $1564.4, and semiannual, monthly, quarterly and annual risky levels at $1719.2, $1723.4, $1808.3 and $1852.1.

Nymex Crude Oil - ($94.46) Weekly and quarterly value levels are $91.20 and $79.66 with daily, monthly and annual risky levels at $98.93, $98.93 and $115.23.

The Euro - (1.2846) Weekly and quarterly value levels are 1.2489 and 1.2169 with daily and semiannual pivots at 1.2810 and 1.2797 and annual and monthly risky levels at 1.3257 and 1.3668.

Dow Transports and Russell 2000 ended Wed below their 50-day simple moving averages, while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ are below their 21-day SMAs. Dow Industrials remain above its 21-day SMA as support at 14,473. Semiannual value levels are 14,323 Dow Industrials and 5955 on Dow Transports with a semiannual pivot at 1566.9 S&P 500, and semiannual risky levels at 3583 NASDAQ and 965.51 Russell 2000. Monthly and quarterly value levels are 14,286 and 13,755 Dow Industrials, 1448.7 S&P 500, 3106 NASDAQ, 5960 and 5324 Dow Transports and 807.82 Russell 2000 with a monthly pivot at 1565.8 S&P 500, and monthly risky levels at 3289 NASDAQ and 958.79 Russell 2000. Annual value levels are 12,696 Dow Industrials, 1348.3 S&P 500, 2806 NASDAQ, 5469 Dow Transports and 860.25 / 809.54 Russell 2000. This week's pivots / risky levels are; 14,578 Dow Industrials, 1571.0 S&P 500, 3263 NASDAQ, 6341 Dow Transports and 958.15 Russell 2000.

Daily Dow:(14,550) Semiannual, monthly, quarterly and annual value levels are 14,323, 14,286, 13,755 and 12,696 with a weekly pivot at 14,579 and daily risky level at 14,681.

S&P 500 - (1553.7) Quarterly and annual value levels are 1448.7 and 1348.3 with monthly, semiannual and weekly pivots at 1565.8, 1566.9 and 1571.0, a daily risky level at 1575.1, and the Oct 2007 high at 1576.09.

NASDAQ - (3219) Quarterly and annual value levels are 3106 and 2806 with daily, weekly, monthly and semiannual risky levels at 3264, 3263, 3289 and 3583.

NASDAQ 100 (NDX) - (2795) My annual value level is 2463 with weekly and quarterly pivots at 2806 and 2819 and daily and monthly risky levels at 2833 and 2839.

Dow Transports - (6006) Annual and quarterly value levels are 5925, 5469 and 5324 with monthly and semiannual pivots at 5960 and 5955, and daily and weekly risky levels at 6151 and 6341.

Russell 2000 - (918.71) Annual and quarterly value levels are 860.25, 809.54 and 807.82 with daily, weekly, monthly and annual risky levels at 934.80, 958.15, 958.79 and 965.51.

The SOX- (415.81) Quarterly and annual value levels are 357.61 and 338.03 with a monthly pivot at 419.96, and daily and weekly risky levels at 429.45 and 440.83.

VE Morning Briefing - If you want expanded analysis of the US Capital Markets go to this link and sign up: http://www.valuengine.com/nl/mainnl?nl=D