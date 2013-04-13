Did You Hear The Gold Bubble Pop?

10-Year Note - (1.721) Annual, monthly and semiannual value levels are 1.981, 2.035, 2.476 and 3.063 with a weekly pivot at 1.716, and daily and semiannual risky levels at 1.653 and 1.413.

Comex Gold - ($1487.3) I show no value levels with daily and weekly pivots are $1522.3 / $1520.0 and annual, semiannual, monthly, quarterly and annual risky levels at $1599.9, $1719.2, $1723.4, $1808.3 and $1852.1.

Nymex Crude Oil - ($90.97) Daily, weekly and quarterly value levels are $89.44, $89.78 and $79.66 with monthly and annual risky levels at $98.93 and $115.23.

The Euro - (1.3101) Semiannual, weekly and quarterly value levels are 1.2797, 1.2702, 1.2489 and 1.2169 with daily, annual and monthly risky levels at 1.3240, 1.3257 and 1.3668.

COMEX Gold had been above its 200-week simple moving average since the Gold Bubble began to inflate during the week of February 2, 2002, when this average was just $281.6 the Troy ounce. The bubble peak was $1923.7 during the week of September 10, 2011. I have been viewing the December 2011 low at $1523.9 as the base of the busted bubble, which held at the May 2012 lows. Since a subsequent peak at $1798.1 in October 2012 was a lower high it seemed that trouble for the precious metal was brewing. One of my predictions for 2013 was that the gold bubble would not re-inflate. Now that gold is below the bubble base the risk is to the 200-week SMA, now at $1433.0.

Daily Dow:(14,865) Semiannual, monthly, quarterly and annual value levels are 14,323, 14,286, 13,755 and 12,696 with a daily pivot at 14,762, and weekly risky level at 14,993. Set new all time intra-day high and closing highs at 14,887.51 and 14,865.14 on April 11, 2013.

S&P 500 - (1588.9) Quarterly and annual value levels are 1448.7 / 1348.3 with daily, monthly, semiannual and weekly pivots at 1575.8, 1565.8, 1566.9 and 1591.9, and the new all time high at 1597.35 set on April 11, 2013.

NASDAQ - (3295) Daily, quarterly and annual value levels are 3255, 3106 and 2806 with weekly and monthly pivots at 3282 and 3289, and semiannual risky level at 3583.

NASDAQ 100 (NDX) - (2856) My annual value level is 2463 with daily, weekly, monthly and quarterly pivots at 2820, 2834, 2839 and 2819, and the September 21, 2012 high at 2878.38..

Dow Transports - (6144) Annual and quarterly value levels are 5469 and 5324 with annual, monthly, semiannual and daily pivots at 5925, 5960, 5955 and 6102, and weekly risky level at 6299. The all time intra-day high is 6291.65 on March 19, 2013 and an all time closing high at 6281.24 on March 14, 2013.

Russell 2000 - (942.85) Daily, annual and quarterly value levels are 933.99, 860.25, 809.54 and 807.82 with weekly, monthly and annual risky levels at 950.77, 958.79 and 965.51. Set a new all time intra-day high at 954.00 on March 15, 2013.

The SOX- (433.63) Daily, monthly, quarterly and annual value levels are 430.99, 419.96, 357.61 and 338.03 with a weekly pivot at 432.04. My semiannual risky level is 520.17 with the July 2007 high at 549.39.

VE Morning Briefing - If you want expanded analysis of the US Capital Markets go to this link and sign up: http://www.valuengine.com/nl/mainnl?nl=D