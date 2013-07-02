July Begins With Random Volatility As My Levels Outline Extremes.

10-Year Note - (2.467) Daily, weekly and semiannual value levels are 2.606, 2.660 and 3.227 with my annual pivot at 2.476 and monthly, annual and semiannual risky levels at 2.284, 1.981 and 1.719.

Comex Gold - ($1241.5) Weekly and daily value levels are $1220.5 and $1217.8 with monthly, annual, quarterly and annual risky levels at $1289.4, $1599.9, $1603.0 and $1852.1.

Nymex Crude Oil - ($99.41) Weekly and quarterly value levels are $95.27 and $91.75 with a daily pivot at $98.31, and monthly, semiannual and annual risky levels at $101.69, $109.84 and $115.23.

The Euro - (1.2975) Daily, semiannual and quarterly value levels are 1.2869, 1.2477 and 1.1545, a weekly pivot at 1.2986, and monthly and annual risky levels at 1.3231 and 1.3257.

My quarterly value levels are 14,288 Industrials, 1525.6 S&P 500, 3284 Nasdaq, 5469 / 5348 Transports and 863.05 Russell 2000. The five-week MMAs are; 14,973 Dow Industrials, 1613.8 S&P 500, 3397 Nasdaq, 6242 Dow Transports and 971.81 Russell 2000. This week's risky levels are 15,210 Dow Industrials, 1642.6 S&P 500, 3490 Nasdaq, 6386 Dow Transports, and 1007.25 Russell 2000, which are shy of the May 20 / May 22 highs are 15,542.40 Dow Industrials, 1687.18 S&P 500, 3532.04 Nasdaq, 6568.41 Dow Transports and 1008.23 Russell 2000. My annual value levels remain at 12.696 Industrials, 1348.3 S&P 500, 2806 Nasdaq, 5469 Transports and 809.54 Russell 2000.

/

Daily Dow:(14,932) Quarterly and annual value levels are 14,288 and 12,696 with a daily pivot at 14,998, and weekly and monthly risky levels at 15,210 and 15,437, and the May 22 all time high at 15,542.40.

S&P 500 - (1614.1) Quarterly and annual value levels are 1525.6 and 1348.3 with a daily pivot at 1616.1, and weekly and monthly risky levels at 1642.6, 1669.0, and the May 22 all time high at 1687.18.

NASDAQ - (3433) Daily, quarterly and annual value levels are 3415, 3284 and 2806 with weekly and monthly risky levels at 3490 and 3510, and the May 22 multi-year high at 3532.04.

NASDAQ 100 (NDX) - (2930) Daily and annual value levels are 2907 and 2463 with weekly, monthly and quarterly risky levels at 2970, 2978 and 2983, and the May 22 multi-year high at 3053.51.

Dow Transports - (6214) Daily, annual and quarterly value levels are 6168, 5925, 5469 and 5348 with weekly and monthly risky levels at 6386 and 6758 and the May 20 all time high at 6562.85.

Russell 2000 - (989.47) Quarterly and annual value levels are 863.05, 860.25 and 809.54 with a daily pivot at 987.48, and weekly and monthly risky levels at 1007.25 and 1030.75 and the May 22 high at 1008.23.

The SOX- (468.18) Quarterly and annual value levels are 404.59 and 338.03 with a daily pivot at 468.97, and weekly and monthly risky levels at 482.73 and 496.16.

Dow Utilities:(479.95) My weekly value level is 454.60 with daily, monthly, quarterly, semiannual and annual risky levels at 492.23, 489.78, 510.38, 523.33 and 540.37.

