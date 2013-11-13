New All-Time Highs For Dow Industrials, S&P 500 And Dow Transports.

The rise in the yield on the US Treasury 10-Year reached 2.792% on Tuesday with my monthly value level at 2.829 and the 50-day SMA at 2.691%. The rise in yield on the US Treasury 30-Year bond reached 3.887% vs. its year to date high at 3.94% set on Aug.22. This is above my monthly pivot at 3.814% with the 50-day SMA at 3.735%. The weekly chart favors a higher 10-Year yield with its five-week MMA at 2.673%. The weekly chart favors a higher 30-year yield with its five-week MMA at 3.743%.

10-Year Note - (2.729) Daily, monthly and semiannual value levels are 2.817, 2.829 and 3.227 with annual, weekly, quarterly and annual risky levels at 2.476, 2.426, 2.252 and 1.981.

Comex gold has a negative but oversold daily chart with its 50-day SMA at $1321.7 and the 200-day SMA at $1410.2. The weekly chart is negative with its five-week MMA at $1308.2.

Crude oil has a negative but oversold daily chart with the 200-day SMA at $98.65. The weekly chart is negative but oversold with its five-week MMA at $98.57 and the 200-week SMA at $91.70.

The euro vs. the dollar has a neutral daily chart with its 50-day and 200-day SMAs at 1.3515 and 1.3215. The weekly chart is negative with its five-week MMA at 1.3463 and 200-week SMA at 1.3314.

Comex Gold - ($1272.4) My monthly value level is $1171.8 with daily and weekly pivots at $1269.4 and $1298.4 and quarterly and annual risky levels at $1435.6, $1599.9 and $1852.1.

Nymex Crude Oil - ($93.76) My weekly value level is are $90.43 with a daily pivot at $93.59 and monthly, semiannual, quarterly and annual risky levels at $105.04, $109.84, $114.36 and $115.23.

The Euro - (1.3457) Daily, annual, quarterly and semiannual value levels are 1.3410, 1.3257, 1.2805, 1.2756 and 1.2477 with a monthly pivot at 1.3428 and weekly and annual risky levels at 1.3777 and 1.4295.

Dow Industrials, the S&P 500 and Dow Transports reach new all time highs, but the Nasdaq and Russell 2000 do not. The Dow Industrial Average has a positive but overbought daily chart with the 50-day SMA at 15,371.64 and its Nov. 13 all-time high at 15,822.98. The S&P 500 has a positive daily chart with its 50-day SMA at 1718.14 and its Nov. 13 all-time high at 1782.00. The Nasdaq has a positive daily chart with its 50-day SMA at 3823.42 and its Oct. 30 multi-year high at 3966.71. The Dow Transportation Average has a positive daily chart with its 50-day SMA at 6753.65 and its Nov. 13 all-time high at 7143.11. The Russell 2000 has a positive daily chart with its 50-day SMA at 1082.76 and its Oct. 30 all-time high at 1123.26.

The weekly chart for Dow Industrials is positive but overbought with its five-week MMA at 15,518.43. The weekly chart for the S&P 500 is positive but overbought with its five-week MMA at 1739.06. The weekly chart for the Nasdaq is positive but overbought with its five-week MMA at 3864.96. The weekly chart for Dow Transports is positive but overbought with its five-week MMA at 6874.79. The weekly chart for the Russell 2000 is positive but overbought with its five-week MMA at 1090.83.

This week's value level is 15,541 Dow Industrials with a weekly pivot at 7137 Dow Transports and weekly risky levels at 1778.8 S&P 500, 4005 Nasdaq and 1132.09 Russell 2000. Monthly and semiannual pivots are 1743.5 S&P 500, 3759 Nasdaq, 6927 and 7104 Dow Transports and 1089.42 Russell 2000. Monthly, quarterly and semiannual risky levels are 16,162, 16,775 and 16,490 Dow Industrials, 1802 and 1853.8 S&P 500, 4014 and 4025 Nasdaq, 7205 Dow Transports and 1133.14 and 1163.21 Russell 2000. If the stock bubble pops the risk is to my annual pivots / value levels at 12,696 Dow Industrials, 1348.3 S&P 500, 2806 Nasdaq, 5469 Dow Transports, and 809.54 Russell 2000.

Daily Dow: (15,822) Weekly, semiannual and annual value levels are 15,541, 14,724 and 12,696 with the Nov. 13 all-time high at 15,822.98, a daily pivot at 15,837, and monthly, semiannual and quarterly risky levels at 16,162, 16,490 and 16,775.

S&P 500 - (1782.0) Semiannual and annual value levels are 1743.5, 1606.9, 1400.7 and 1348.3 with daily and weekly pivots at 1776.3 and 1778.8, the Nov. 13 all-time high at 1782.00, and monthly and quarterly risky levels at 1802.0 and 1853.8.

NASDAQ - (3966) Daily, semiannual and annual value levels are 3935, 3759, 3668 and 2806 with the Oct. 30 multi-year high at 3966.71, and weekly, monthly and quarterly risky levels at 4005, 4014 and 4025.

NASDAQ 100 (NDX) - (3406) Daily, semiannual and annual value levels are 3373, 3304 and 2463 with the Oct. 30 multi-year high at 3408.67, and monthly, weekly and quarterly risky levels at 3425, 3440 and 3477.

Dow Transports - (7142) Daily, monthly and annual value levels are 7097, 6927, 5925 and 5469 with semiannual and weekly pivots at 7104 and 7137, the Nov. 13 all time high at 7143.31, and my quarterly risky level at 7205.

Russell 2000 - (1112.18) Daily, semiannual and annual value levels are 11108.15, 1089.42, 860.25 and 809.54 with the Oct. 30 all time high at 1123.26, and weekly, monthly and quarterly risky levels at 1132.09, 1133.14 and 1163.21.

The SOX - (508.00) Daily and annual value levels are 501.02 and 338.03 with the Oct. 31 multi-year high at 510.17, and weekly, monthly, quarterly and semiannual risky levels at 509.36, 519.72, 514.87 and 533.56.

Dow Utilities: (499.38) My semiannual value level is 481.92 with a daily pivot at 499.92, and weekly, monthly, quarterly, semiannual and annual risky levels at 512.31, 514.62, 520.55, 523.33 and 540.37.

