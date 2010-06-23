Dow fails to hold its 200-day simple moving average

The yield on the 10-Year Treasury moves lower as $40 billion 2-Year note auction is well received. Gold is consolidating off a new all time high. Crude stayed above my annual pivot at $77.05. The euro drifts lower after testing quarterly resistance on Monday. The Dow, which failed at its 50-day simple moving average on Monday closed Tuesday below its 200-day.

US Treasury Yields – The $40 billion 2-Year note auction was strongly bid as risk aversion remains. The yield was 0.738 with a bid to cover of 3.45 and indirect bid of 41%. The US Treasury auctions $38 billion 5-Year notes today, an hour or so before the FOMC meeting ends. Thursday’ auction is $30 billion 7-Year notes. The daily chart for the 10-Year shows the longer-term trading range between the 200-day simple moving average at 3.544 and 3.061 with annual resistances at the floor at 2.999 and 2.813.

Chart Courtesy of Thomson / Reuters

Comex Gold – The daily chart shows rising MOJO, but Monday’s all time high of $1266.5 was a failed test of my monthly resistance at $1265.9. The 21-day and 50-day simple moving averages provide key supports at $1226.4 and $1199.6.

Courtesy of Thomson / Reuters

Nymex Crude Oil – The daily chart still shows overbought MOJO with oil above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages and annual pivot at $77.21, $77.00 and $77.05. The 21-day is support at $74.13.

Courtesy of Thomson / Reuters

The Euro – The daily chart shows rising MOJO as strength reached my quarterly resistance at 1.2450 on Monday. The 21-day simple moving average is support at 1.2208.

Courtesy of Thomson / Reuters

Daily Dow: The Dow is still overbought on its daily chart after the 50-day simple moving average has been tested on Monday at 10,585, now 10,570. On Tuesday the Dow closed below the 200-day simple moving average and my annual pivot at 10345 and 10,379. I did not expect this short-term rebound to get back to or above the April 26th high at 11,258. It remains “Dow 8,500 before Dow 11,500”.

Courtesy of Thomson / Reuters

That’s today’s Four in Four. Have a great day.

Richard Suttmeier

Chief Market Strategist

As Chief Market Strategist at ValuEngine Inc, my research is published regularly on the website www.ValuEngine.com .

“I Hold No Positions in the Stocks I Cover.”

No Positions