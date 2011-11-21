Well, in My Book You Either Do it Right or You Get Eliminated" - Gordon Gekko

I guess Failure was an Option. Last night the Super committee announced that they had failed in their mandate to forge a deficit reduction deal necessary to avoid sequestration in 2013.

Americans who have lost their faith in the political process are starting to ask some pretty tough questions.

Can Congress govern in a political environment that seems to serve the needs of politicians rather than the citizens they were elected to represent?

The full implications of this failure will take time to asses but Americans everywhere will want to know what this means for our military, the unemployed, our financial markets and yes the future of the democratic process?



Maybe congressional rules need to change. This is the second time this year that democrats and republicans have been unable to do their job and meet their own self-imposed deadlines. Perhaps Gordon Gekko said it best when he was talking to the board of Teldar Paper in the movie "Wall Street". "You either get it right or you get eliminated."

Increasingly Americans disgusted with a dysfunctional government are preparing to vote for the other guy. I believe incumbents at every level of government up for re-election in 2012 will face significant voter backlash and an attitude of:

“I don't care who ends up in office as long as it isn't you. “