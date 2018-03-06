Where Are We Heading From Here?

It’s a question, I have been asking myself for a couple of weeks now. That’s not a question I am asking myself specifically tied to the stock markets. As you have noticed there has been some volatility, but I am not yet concerned.

My main concern at this moment is how I can continue doing things for my readers on Seeking Alpha the way I have been doing and expanding over the past couple of years. In 2013, I came to Seeking Alpha as a reader. I wanted to invest in aerospace companies and I was negatively surprised to find that a company such as Boeing did not have any proper coverage on a platform such as Seeking Alpha. From a reader I turned into a contributor on the platform and my first articles certainly were not the best and they didn’t receive a lot of views (which at that moment drove compensation), but what I earned on this platform I put it directly back to Seeking Alpha by expanding my coverage on Boeing and allow myself the time to study certain subjects. That approach has proven successful, if you fast-forward to today, we logged over 4.5 million readers with over 550 articles published and the articles I have published have even ended up on the desks of Boeing and various big hedge funds and most importantly the investment opportunities I wrote about have indeed paid off very well.

So, what’s the problem? The problem is that the road has been extremely bumpy and day by day it becomes even more challenging. If you take a cup of coffee or a cold beer, I will take the time to explain below.

As I mentioned, what I earned on Seeking Alpha mostly went into expanding coverage and building proprietary models. In 2014, we experienced the first bump on the road as syndication with Yahoo! Finance ended. Seeking Alpha put in place a fixed payment per article that was to make up for lost revenues with a component attributed to making up for lost revenues and one component for mobile page views. Seeking Alpha thought it was more than generous to apply an average compensation. What they basically did was applying an average compensation on everyone, including those who were performing far above average. Quarter-over-quarter, it sent compensation for articles more than 60% lower. I was one of the contributors who observed and pointed out that the average compensation would not work out and several people expressed their concern of new contributors flooding being attracted by the new base payment system, which would send content costs up. Our feedback has been handled as if we were close to brainless, let me be clear on that, yet I have continued writing since I have built something on this platform and we started covering Airbus more as well.

A few months ago Seeking Alpha announced that it would be adjusting payments. The base payment was being eliminated for stocks that received decent coverage and it sent our compensation per article down by another 40% and we are now at a point, where I feel I can no longer support the coverage as I have built in the current set up.

What is hurting Seeking Alpha, directly hurts me. Ad revenues are not scaling up favorably and overall there is pressure on online publishing. I am one of Seeking Alpha’s niche contributors and I have always tried to make things work for me, the platform and my readers but the current compensation cut is one too far in my view and then I am not even considering the cut in compensation from earnings in the tail as articles are being paywalled after 10 days. The reason why a guaranteed payment has been eliminated for certain stocks is because some contributors are experts in their field and Seeking Alpha is currently punishing those contributors.

At this time I am looking for solutions. I have thought about stepping away from a niche, but I think that is not the solution. I don’t think it is a solution to turn into an ‘expert’ in another field because Seeking Alpha is putting stimulating compensation there, it wouldn’t take long before everyone is writing on the same subject and Seeking Alpha ends up shuffling the stimulation once again. It is also not the case that niche coverage is doomed. In fact, our views and compensation has always performed significantly better than the ‘average’ contributor. Seeking Alpha rewarded that outperformance with excessive scaling down of compensation in 2014 and because I provide coverage on a certain set of stocks, Seeking Alpha has eliminated part of the compensation and they seem to be expecting that I continue providing that in-depth coverage but all while they cut my pay by 40% after already having cut it by 60% in 2014. It’s not happening. Not because I don’t want to, but because I have no idea on how one can continue providing the same level of coverage I have doing 12 months a year.

I do recognize that Seeking Alpha is facing the pressure other online publishing sources are facing, but I also do think that you -my reader- can help me to keep as much as the content freely available which is something I have always strived for.

This is how you can help me:

There are ways in which you can support me and it would mean a lot to me if you continue supporting me. After all, I have got this far by extensive feedback from you and every token of support is highly appreciated, especially since I recognize that if I were to walk away from the platform I would throw away almost 5 years of progress and leave thousands of readers behind and a void on Seeking Alpha that is unlikely to be filled any time soon and that would be unfortunate.

I love being part of the Seeking Alpha community and I am hoping that you will be supporting my efforts to cover the aerospace industry.