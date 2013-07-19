USO ETF ECHOVECTOR ANALYSIS CHART: OILPIVOTS.COM (PUBLICLY ISSUED ABBREVIATED DISPLAY CHART VERSION WITH KEY ACTIVE ECHOVECTORS ILLUSTRATED AND HIGLIGHTED

For today's updated oilpivots.com

USO ETF ECHOVECTOR ANALYSIS CHART (PUBLICLY ISSUED ABBREVIATED DISPLAY CHART VERSION WITH KEY ACTIVE ECHOVECTORS ILLUSTRATED AND HIGLIGHTED, Click here

See also: http://echovectorvest.blogspot.com/2013/07/oilpivotscom-qm-oil-futures-echovector.html

__________________________________________________________

EchoVectorVEST

PROTECTVEST AND ADVANCEVEST BY ECHOVECTORVEST MDPP PRECISION PIVOTS: INCLUDING MOTION DYNAMICS AND PRECISION PIVOTS MODEL ALERTS, OTAPS SIGNALS, CHART ILLUSTRATIONS, ANALYSIS, AND COMMENTARY IN REAL-TIME. See Also Related Websites and Blogsites dowpivots.com, spypivots.com, goldpivots.com, oilpivots.com, bondpivots.com, dollarpivots.com, currencypivots.com, commoditypivots.com, emergingmarketpivots.com, etfpivots.com, and seekingalpha.com/author/kevin-wilbur/instablog/tag/echovectorvest.

EchoVectorVEST MDPP PRECISION PIVOTS Providing Forecasting and Trade Management Technology, Analysis, and Education Consistent With More Than Doubling the Portfolio Position Value of The Major Market (Dow 30 Industrials, DIA ETF) From Mid-2007 to Early 2009!... More Than Doubling Again from Early 2009 through 2010!... Then More Than Doubling Again in 2011!... And Then More Than Tripling Again in 2012!... "Staying ahead of the curve, we're keeping watch for you!"

View my complete profile

DEFINITION: THE ECHOVECTOR

"For any base security I at price/time point A, A having real market transaction and exchange recorded print price p at exchange of record print time t, then EchoVector XEV of security I and of time length (cycle length) X with ending time/price point A would be designated and described as (I, Apt, XEV); EchoVector XEV's end point is (I, Apt) and EchoVector XEV's starting point is (I, Ap-N, t-X), where N is the found exchange recorded print price difference between A and the Echo-Back-Time-Point of A (A, p-N, t-X at t-X) of Echo-Back-Time-Length X (being Echo-Cycle Length X).

A, p-n, t-X shall be called B (or B of I), being the EBDTPP (Echo-Back-Date-Time-And-Price-Point)*, or EBD (Echo-Back-Date)*, or EBTP (Echo-Back-Time-Point) of A of I.

N = the difference of p at A and p at B (B is the 'echo-back price-point and time-point of A found at (A, p-N, t-X.)

And security I (I, Apt, XEV) shall have an echo-back-time-point (EBTP) of At-X (or I-A-EBTP of At-X; or echo-back-date (EBD) I-A-EBD of At-X): t often displayed on a chart measured and referenced in discrete d measurement length units (often OHLC or candlestick widthed and lengthed units[often bars or blocks]), such as 1-minute, 5-minute, 15-minute, 30-minute, hourly, 2-hour, 4-hour, 6-hour, 8-hour, daily, weekly, etc."

DEFINITION: ECHOVECTOR PIVOT POINTS: CLICK HERE

SCROLL DOWN TO VIEW THE ECHOVECTOR ANALYSIS CHARTS OF THE DAY

FOR ADDITIONAL CHARTS AND ANALYSIS BY ECHOVECTORVEST CLICK HERE

OUR RESEARCHING VIEWERSHIP NOW INCLUDES VIEWS FROM OVER 75 COUNTRIES AROUND THE WORLD! TOTAL VIEWS NOW INCLUDE REGISTERED VIEWS FROM...

Argentina/ Australia/ Austria/ Bangladesh/ Belgium/ Belarus/ Brazil/ Burma/ Canada/ Chile/ China/ Columbia/ Costa Rica/ Czech Republic/ Ecuador/ Egypt/ Estonia/ France/ Finland/ Germany/ Greece/ Guam/ Guernsey/ Hong Kong/ Hungary/ India/ Indonesia/ Irag/ Ireland/ Israel/ Italy/ Jamaica/ Japan/ Jordan/ Korea/ Latvia/ Malaysia/ Mexico/ Namibia/ Netherlands/ New Zealand/ Nigeria/ Norway/ Panama/ Pakistan/ Philippines/ Poland/ Portugal/ Romania/ Russia/ Singapore/ Slovakia/ South Africa/ Spain/ Sweden/ Switzerland/ Taiwan/ Thailand/ Trinidad and Tobago/ Turkey/ Ukraine/ United Arab Emirates/ United Kingdom/ United States/ Uzbekistan/ Venezuela

________________________________________________________________________________

CLICK BELOW FOR FREE CHARTS AND ANALYSIS BY RSS FEEDS AND/OR EMAIL. Get Our Most Current Publicly Posted EchoVectorVEST MDPP Precision Pivots Model Generated OTAPS Alerts And "ECHOVECTOR PIVOT POINTS FORECAST CHARTS" AND "TRADER'S EDGE EASYGUIDECHARTS" Of The Day FREE As Soon As They Post!

Just click on "Posts" or click on "All Comments" below (to select RSS feed and/or email), to 'enable' receiving your FREE and CURRENT EchoVectorVEST Trader's Edge EasyGuideCharts today!

Get Timely Intra-Day, Multi-Day, Weekly, Bi-Weekly, Monthly, Bi-Monthly, Quarterly, Annual, Bi-Annual, And Longer-Term Model-Generated And/Or Methodology-Generated Chart Perspectives With EchoVector Analysis Based Highlights, Illustrations, And Coordinate Forecast EchoVectors And EchoVector Pivot Point Projections, And Active Advanced Position Management OTAPS Alerts, And Advanced Positioning Strategies, On Select, Highly Liquid, And Leading Major Market Securities, ETF's and Futures! ProtectVEST and AdvanceVEST by EchoVectorVEST MDPP Precision Pivots.

"Staying Ahead Of The Curve, We're Keeping Watch For You!"

________________________________________________________________________________

Posts

Comments

ECHOVECTORVEST MDPP PRECISION PIVOTS TRADER'S EDGE EASYGUIDECHARTS

ECHOVECTORVEST MDPP PRECISION PIVOTS MODEL AND METHODOLOGY KEY ORIGINATING TIMEPOINT AND COORDINATE ECHOBACKDATE AND ECHOVECTOR CONSTRUCT AND COORDINATE FORECAST ECHOVECTOR CONSTRUCT AND ECHOVECTOR PIVOT POINT OUTPUT HIGHLIGHTS AND ILLUSTRATIONS COLOR CODE GUIDE FOR TRADER'S EDGE EASYGUIDECHARTS

COLOR CODE GUIDE FOR CHARTS

1. Regime Change Cycle EchoVector (8 Year, Week of month): Long Aqua-Blue

2. Regime Change Cycle EchoVector (8 Year, Week of month): Long Yellow

3. Regime Change Cycle EchoVector (8 Year, Week of month): Long Pink

4. Presidential Cycle EchoVector (4 Year, Day of week): Long White

5. Congressional Cycle EchoVector (2 Year, Day of week): Long Green

6. Congressional Cycle EchoVector (2 Year, Day of week): Long Blue Purple

7. Congressional Cycle EchoVector (2 Year, Day of week): Long Pink

8. Congressional Cycle EchoVector (2 Year, Day of week): Long Yellow

9. Annual Cycle EchoVector (1 Year, Day of week): Red

10. Annual Cycle EchoVector (1 Year, Day of week): Pink

11. Annual Cycle EchoVector (1 Year, Day of week): Aqua-Blue

12. Annual Cycle EchoVector (1 Year, Day of week): Long Blue Purple

13. 9-Month Cycle EchoVector (9 Months, Day of week): Grey

14. Bi-Quarterly Cycle EchoVector (6 Months, Day of week): Yellow

15. Bi-Quarterly Cycle EchoVector (6 Months, Day of week): Grey

16. Quarterly Cycle EchoVector (3 Months, Day of week): White

17. Quarterly Cycle EchoVector (3 Months, Day of week): Grey

18. Quarterly Cycle EchoVector (3 Months, Day of week): Red

19. Quarterly Cycle EchoVector (3 Months, Day of week): Green

20. Bi-Monthly Cycle EchoVector (2 Months, Day of week): Black

21. Monthly Cycle EchoVector (1 Month, Day of week): Peach

22. Bi-Weekly Cycle EchoVector (2 Weeks, Day of week): Grey

23. Weekly Cycle EchoVector (1 Week, Day of week): Aqua Blue

24. Daily Cycle EchoVector (1 Day, Day-over-Day): Short Pink

25. Select Support and/or Resistance Vectors and/or Relative Price Extension Vectors (Various Lengths): Navy Blue and/or Blue Purple

EchoVectorVEST MDPP Model and methodology-generated "spaced and color coordinated" Coordinate Forecast EchoVectors (CFEVs) are often included in the Price Chart overlays and in many EchoVector Analysis chart presentations. CFEVs are key components in EchoVector Analysis and therefore often projected and illustrated on the charts. CFEVs represent graphical illustrations of corresponding and parallel Coordinate Forecast EchoVectors to the key highlighted solid-colored EchoVectors in the presented EchoVector Analysis based Trader's Edge EasyGuideChart price illustrations of the subject security or investment instrument. The CFEVs originate from the key Range-Specific and Scope-Relative Flex Points within the MDPP model-generated CFEV Constellation of Origins. The CFEV's are defined, analytical, EchoVector-lengthed, EchoVector sloped-defined and slope-parallel, color-coordinated and color-designated MDPP forecast model methodology-generated Coordinate Forecast EchoVectors, with their respective EchoVector Analysis price support, price resistance, vector price slope, vector price momentum, and EchoVector Theory implicated timing qualities.

The endpoints of the CFEV's constitute current ProtectVEST and AdvanceVEST By EchoVectorVEST MDPP Precision Pivots model potential focus interest opportunity EchoVector Pivot Points and their forecast-ed potential time-frame occurrences.

Note: "Abbreviated Versions" of publicly available and posted EchoVector Analysis Display Charts occasionally present all echovector-related highlights, illustrations and overlays in aqua-blue only.

DIRECT LINKS TO THIS MONTH'S SELECT TOPICS AND POSTS

DIRECT LINKS TO THIS PAST MONTH'S SELECT TOPICS AND POSTS

See also:

SPYPIVOTS.COM SPX COMPOSITE INDEX CHART: With Key EchoVectors And Coordinate Forecast EchoVectors THIS WEEK'S FOCUS INTEREST TRADER'S EDGE EASYGUIDE CHART UPDATES WITH ADVANCED ECHOVECTOR MODEL ANALYSIS HIGHLIGHTS: THURSDAY JUNE 20 2013 1100PM

Thu, Jun 20 •

DOWPIVOTS.COM /YM DOW FUTURES CHART: With Key EchoVectors And Coordinate Forecast EchoVectors THIS WEEK'S FOCUS INTEREST TRADER'S EDGE EASYGUIDE CHART UPDATES WITH ADVANCED ECHOVECTOR MODEL ANALYSIS HIGHLIGHTS: THURSDAY JUNE 20 2013 1100PM

Thu, Jun 20 •

DOWPIVOTS.COM /YM DOW FUTURES CHART: THIS WEEK'S FOCUS INTEREST TRADER'S EDGE EASYGUIDE CHART W/ ADVANCED ECHOVECTOR MODEL ANALYSIS: Key Active EchoVectors, Coordinate Forecast EchoVectors, EchoBackDates, And EchoVector Pivot Points HIGHLIGHTED

Thu, Jun 20 •

GOLDPIVOTS.COM GLD ETF CHART: THIS WEEK'S FOCUS INTEREST TRADER'S EDGE EASYGUIDE CHART W/ ADVANCED ECHOVECTOR MODEL ANALYSIS With Key Active EchoVectors, Coordinate Forecast EchoVectors, EchoBackDates, And EchoVector Pivot Points HIGHLIGHTS

Thu, Jun 20 •

DOLLARPIVOTS.COM USD CHART: With Key Presidential Cycle EchoVectors And Coordinate Forecast EchoVectors THIS WEEK'S FOCUS INTEREST TRADER'S EDGE EASYGUIDE CHART UPDATES WITH ADVANCED ECHOVECTOR MODEL ANALYSIS HIGHLIGHTS: THURSDAY JUNE 20 2013 730PM

Thu, Jun 20 •

FXI ETF: EMERGINGMARKETPIVOTS.COM FXI ETF WARNINGS AND PROTECTVEST BY ECHOVECTORVEST PRECISION PIVOTS ALERTS IN JANUARY 2013 AND MAY 2013 PROVE VERY TIMELY

Thu, Jun 20 •

DOWPIVOTS.COM Major Seasonal Large Cap Equities Composites Index WARNING And PROTECTVEST ALERT In June Proves Very Timely

Thu, Jun 20 •

GOLDPIVOTS.COM Major WARNING In February 2013 And Subsequent WARNINGS And WARNING RE-ITERATIONS In April And May With PROTECTVEST ALERTS For GOLD Prove Very Timely

Thu, Jun 20 •

BONDPIVOTS.COM RECENT PRESIDENTIAL CYCLE ECHOVECTOR AND CONGRESSIONAL CYCLE HEAD AND SHOULDER PATTERN WARNING AND PROTECTVEST ALERT IN MID-APRIL 2013 PROVES EXCEPTIONALLY TIMELY

Thu, Jun 20 •

GOLDPIVOTS.COM CHART: GTU ETF: THIS WEEK'S FOCUS INTEREST TRADER'S EDGE EASYGUIDE CHART UPDATES WITH ADVANCED ECHOVECTOR MODEL ANALYSIS HIGHLIGHTS: WEDNESDAY 5 JUNE 2013

Wed, Jun 5 •

GOLDPIVOTS.COM CHART: GLD ETF: THIS WEEK'S FOCUS INTEREST TRADER'S EDGE EASYGUIDE CHART UPDATES WITH ADVANCED ECHOVECTOR MODEL ANALYSIS HIGHLIGHTS: WEDNESDAY 5 JUNE 2013 2:22AM EDST

Wed, Jun 5 •

ALERT: US LARGE CAP COMPOSITES: This Past Tuesday's ProtectVEST And AdvanceVEST By EchoVectorVEST MDPP Precision Pivots Seasonal US Large Cap Composite Equities Warning and Alert Right On Target!

Mon, Jun 3 •

Thursday, July 18, 2013 USO ETF ECHOVECTOR ANALYSIS PUBLIC ABBREVIATED VERSION DISPLAY CHART WITH KEY ACTIVE ECHOVECTORS HIGLIGHTED: AEV and WEV

SEE http://oilpivots.blogspot.com/2013/07/uso-etf-echovector-analysis-public.html

(Bias DownPressure)

Posted by EchoVectorVEST MDPP PRECISION PIVOTS at 19:11

Posted by EchoVectorVEST MDPP PRECISION PIVOTS at 7:40 PM

Email ThisBlogThis!Share to TwitterShare to Facebook

No comments: Post a Comment

Newer Post Older Post Home

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Translate

Powered by Translate

MEMBERSHIPS AND AFFILIATIONS



Market Technicians Association

Total Pageviews

20,062

LINKS

RELATED LINKS

HOW TO HYPER-ZOOM CHARTS

Click on chart to enlarge. Then left click on enlarged chart to open in new tab. Then click on chart in new tab to further zoom.)

OTAPS ALERTS

Introducing the Active Advanced Management On/Off/Through Vector Target Application Price Switch. Position Management and Value Optimization Technology. See "OTAPS" Link Above.

POSITION DOUBLE LEVERAGE AND DOUBLE DOUBLE LEVERAGE ALERTS

Introducing P&A Active Advanced Management Double and Double Double Positioning Technology For Select Instruments and Key Focus Interest Opportunity Periods. See Links Above.

OPTIMIZING LEVERAGE WITH DERIVATIVES AND SYNTHETICS

Introducing ProtectVEST and AdvanceVEST Active Advance Derivatives Management Levels 1, 2, 3 , and 4 Technology For Position Value Hedging and Value Optimizing Strategies. See "DBRG," Derivatives Baskets Reference Guide, Link Above.

Search This Blog

Blog Archive

PRECISION PIVOTS



ProtectVest and AdvanceVEST By EchoVectorVEST MDPP Precision Pivots

Providing Forecasting and Trade Management Technology, Analysis, and Education Consistent With More Than Doubling the Portfolio Position Value of The Major Market (Dow 30 Industrials, DIA ETF) From Mid-2007 to Early 2009!... More Than Doubling Again From Early 2009 Through 2010!... Then More Than Doubling Again in 2011!... And Then More Than Tripling Again in 2012!

ECHOVECTORVEST BLOG LIST

FORECAST MODEL & ALERT PARADIGM & ACTIVE ADVANCED MANAGEMENT & TRADE TECHNOLOGY

For information on EchoVectorVEST MDPP Active Advance Management Trade Technology and Active Advance Management Position Value Optimization Methodology see:

http://echovectorvest.blogspot.com/2012/05/on-off-through-vector-target.html

*Daytraders interested in shorter-term market mechanics and OTAPS ALERTS also taking advantage of intra-day time-horizon price deltas and advanced OTAPS position management technologies for the DIA, GLD, and USO, also see:

http://www.echovectorvest.blogspot.com/

Also see Chronologies and Summaries and Results for the EchoVectorVEST MDPP Major Price Delta and Price Pivot ALERTS for the Gold Metals Market (GLD ETF /GC Futures) and the Crude Oil Market (USO ETF and /QM and /CL Futures) in Q2, 2012, and in Q1.

EchoVectorVEST MDPP: Powerful Results From A Powerful, Active, and Advanced Forecast And Position Management Methodology.

PROTECTVEST AND ADVANCEVEST BY ECHOVECTORVEST MDPP PRECISION PIVOTS

"Staying ahead of the curve, we're keeping watch for you."

_________________________________________

FOR TODAY'S KEY CHARTS AND ANALYSIS, SEE:

EchoVectorVEST MDPP

AND,

seekingalpha.com/author/kevin-wilbur/instablog/tag/echovectorvest

_________________________________________

Click on the links below for direct access to the following:

OUR RECORD:

www.echovectorvest.com/OUR RECORD

OUR RESEARCH:

www.echovectorvest.com/OUR RESEARCH

OUR CURRENT FOCI:

www.echovectorvest.com/OUR CURRENT FOCUS INSTRUMENTS

TRADEMARK TERMINOLOGY MATRIX:

www.echovectorvest.com/THE ECHOVECTORVEST MDPP TRADEMARK TERMINOLOGY MATRIX

ACTIVE ADVANCED POSITION MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY:

www.echovectorvest.blogspot.com/PROTECTVEST AND ADVANCEVEST BY ECHOVECTORVEST MDPP PRECISION PIVOTS ACTIVE ADVANCED POSITION MANAGEMENT TECCHNOLOGY: THE ON/OFF/THROUGH TARGET APPLICATION PRICE SWITCH

EXHIBIT WEEK RESULTS:

www.echovectorvest.blogspot.com/ADVANCED MANAGEMENT EXHIBIT WEEK RESULTS FOR THE GLD ETF AND THE DIA ETF: GREAT SUCCESS

HIGH FREQUENCY TRADING DEMONSTRATION:

www.echovectorvest.blogspot.com/ECHOVECTORVEST MDPP PRECISION PIVOTS HIGH FREQUENCY TRADING DEMONSTRATION WITH POSITIONING TERMINOLOGY: GREAT SUCCESS

DIAMOND OF SUCCESS:

www.echovectorvest.com/THE DIA ETF: THE DIAMOND OF SUCCESS

GOLD METALS:

www.echovectorvest.com/THE GLD ETF AND THE GOLD METALS MARKET

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE OIL:

www.echovectorvest.com/THE USO AND THE LIGHT SWEET CRUDE OIL MARKET

BIO, FOUNDER:

www.echovectorvest.com/ BIO, PRESIDENT AND FOUNDER

Posted by EchoVectorVEST

______________________________________

What is ECHOVECTORVEST MDPP?

_________________________________

OTVATPS: On-Off-Through Vector Application Target Price Switch Straddle: ootv, otaps, or atpss (for short).

OTAPS: http://echovectorvest.blogspot.com/2012/05/on-off-through-vector-target.html.

(OOTVTAPS, OOTVATPS, ootv, otaps, atpss all represent the same formula, entity, methodology, and technology.)

ABOUT US

EchoVectorVEST SEE: echovectorvest.com Providing Forecasting and Trade Management Technology, Analysis, and Education Consistent With More Than Doubling the Portfolio Position Value of The DIA ETF (Dow 30 Industrials) From Mid 2007 to Early 2009! More Than Doubling Again from Early 2009 through 2010! Then More Than Doubling Again in 2011! And Then More Than Tripling Again in 2012! ProtectVEST by EchoVectorVEST, MDPP View our complete profile

Themes: Stock Market Education, ETF Analysis, Market Forecast,Market Opinion, Market Analysis, Technical Analysis, Cyclical Analysis,Price Analysis, Economy, Macro Outlook, Trading, Day Trading, SwingTrading, Investing, Commodities, Futures, EchoVectorVEST

TAGS: Stock Market Education, ETF Analysis, Major Market Composite Index, Market Outlook, Market Analysis, Technical Analysis, Cyclical Analysis, Price Analysis, Economy, Macro Outlook, Trading, Day Trading, Swing Trading, Investing, Dow Futures, S&P Futures, Stock Market Education, Market Forecast, Market Opinion and Analysis, EchovectorVEST, Portfolio Insurance, Portfolio Management

DISCLAIMER

This post is for information purposes only.

There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. PROTECTVEST AND ADVANCEVEST BY ECHOVECTORVEST MDPP makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections presented or discussed by PROTECTVEST AND ADVANCEVEST BY ECHOVECTORVEST MDPP.

There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by PROTECTVEST AND ADVANCEVEST BY ECHOVECTORVEST MDPP will be achieved.

NO content published by us on the Site, our Blog, and any Social Media we engage in constitutes a recommendation that any particular investment strategy, security, portfolio of securities, or transaction is suitable for any specific person. Further understand that none of our bloggers, information providers, App providers, or their affiliates are advising you personally concerning the nature, potential, value or suitability of any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy or other matter.

Again, this post is for information purposes only.

Before making any investment decisions we recommend you first consult with you personal financial advisor.

____________________________________________

Chart Illustrations Utilize The Following Terminological References From The

PROTECTVEST AND ADVANCEVEST BY ECHOVECTORVEST MDPP PRECISION PIVOTS COPYRIGHT ONTOLOGY AND TRADEMARK TERMINOLOGY MATRIX AND ALGORITHM REFERENCE GUIDE

See: http://echovectorvest.com/Trademark-Terminology.html