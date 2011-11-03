Regime Change Cycle EchoVector Analytics Superimposed with Presidential Cycle EchoVector Analytics and Congressional Cycle EchoVector Analytics with Annual EchoVector Analytics Added. ProtectVEST AdvanceVEST echovectorvest.com November 2011 QQQ Outlook.

Regime Change Cycle EchoVector Analytics Superimposed with Presidential Cycle EchoVector Analytics and Congressional Cycle EchoVector Analytics with Annual EchoVector Analytics Added.
November 2011 Outlook.
Spring 2007-Fall 2012
Trader's Edge EasyGuide Chart.
ProtectVEST and AdvanceVEST by EchoVectorVEST
Motion Dynamics and Precision Pivots
MDPP HyperAnalytics.
QQQ ETF Presentation and Illustration
MDPP HyperAnalytics
PRESENTATION AND ANALYSIS:
Vehicle Illustrated: QQQ ETF
Various TimeFrame Reference SnapShots are Presented.
Vector Illustrations:
AquaBlue EchoVectors: Presidential Cycle EchoVectors, 4 year
Green EchoVectors: Congressional Cycle EchoVectors, 2 year
Purple EchoVectors: Annual EchoVectors, 1 year
Grey EchoVectors: Regime Change Cycle EchoVector, 8 year
Red: Key Presidential Cycle Analytic EchoContext EchoVectors
Yellow Box: Key Pre-Presisdential Election Year and Pre-Election Presidential Year Trade Area
Pink Box: Key Pre-Presisdential Election Year Trade Area: Seasonal: Last Quarter 'Plus' Period
Blue Box: Key Pre-Presisdential Election Year Trade Area: Key Final Peak Price Nov-Dec Price Mountain Area.
Grey Dot: Select EchoVector Annual EchoBackdate Reference Date Point
Other Significant and Select EchoVector Reference EchoBackDates and foreward EchoForecastDates are also Noted in Green.
