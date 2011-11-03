Regime Change Cycle EchoVector Analytics Superimposed with Presidential Cycle EchoVector Analytics and Congressional Cycle EchoVector Analytics with Annual EchoVector Analytics Added. ProtectVEST AdvanceVEST echovectorvest.com November 2011 QQQ Outlook.

Regime Change Cycle EchoVector Analytics Superimposed with Presidential Cycle EchoVector Analytics and Congressional Cycle EchoVector Analytics with Annual EchoVector Analytics Added.



November 2011 Outlook.



Spring 2007-Fall 2012



Trader's Edge EasyGuide Chart.



ProtectVEST and AdvanceVEST by EchoVectorVEST

Motion Dynamics and Precision Pivots



MDPP HyperAnalytics.



QQQ ETF Presentation and Illustration









MDPP HyperAnalytics

Click chart below to enlarge and click again to further zoom.

AquaBlue EchoVectors:

Green EchoVectors:

Purple EchoVectors:

Grey EchoVectors

Red:

Yellow Box:



Pink Box:



Blue Box:

Grey Dot:

Green.

QQQ ETF Presentation and Illustration









Various Further TimeFrame Reference Snapshots also available.

PRESENTATION AND ANALYSIS:Regime Change Cycle EchoVector Analytics Superimposed with Presidential Cycle EchoVector Analytics and Congressional Cycle EchoVector Analytics with Annual EchoVector Analytics Added.Vehicle Illustrated: QQQ ETFVarious TimeFrame Reference SnapShots are Presented.Presidential Cycle EchoVectors, 4 yearCongressional Cycle EchoVectors, 2 yearAnnual EchoVectors, 1 year: Regime Change Cycle EchoVector, 8 yearKey Presidential Cycle Analytic EchoContext EchoVectorsKey Pre-Presisdential Election Year and Pre-Election Presidential Year Trade AreaKey Pre-Presisdential Election Year Trade Area: Seasonal: Last Quarter 'Plus' PeriodKey Pre-Presisdential Election Year Trade Area: Key Final Peak Price Nov-Dec Price Mountain Area.Select EchoVector Annual EchoBackdate Reference Date PointOther Significant and Select EchoVector Reference EchoBackDates and foreward EchoForecastDates are also Noted in