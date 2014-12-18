TLT ETF TREASURY LONG BOND ECHOVECTOR ANALYSIS FRAMECHART ALERT ON TUESDAY 12/16/14 AT 310PM EST PROVES RIGHT ON TARGET: MARKET-PIVOTS.COM BONDPIVOTS.COM DOLLARPIVOTS.COM ADVANCEVEST.COM OPTIONPIVOTS.COM ETFPIVOTS.COM ECHOVECTOR.COM PRECISIONPIVOTS.COM

http://echovectorvest.blogspot.com/2014/12/tlt-etf-framechart-alert-on-tuesday.html

THIS WEEK'S FEATURED US LARGE CAP S&P500 STOCK COMPOSITE INDEXECHOVECTOR ANALYSIS FORECAST AND ALERT FRAMECHARTS: POWERFUL FORECAST RIGHT ON TARGET: PREPARED FOR THE MARKET ALPHA NEWSLETTERS GROUP

POWERFUL OPTIONPIVOTS.COM FORECAST STRATEGY SCENARIO SETUP AND OTAPS-PPS VECTOR ACTIVE ADVANCED POSITION AND RISK MANAGEMENT MDPP PRECISION PIVOTS TRIGGER ALERTS

UPDATE FOR FRIDAY DECEMBER 12, 2014

Market-Pivots.com

Chart

http://tos.mx/p5D6qG

Market-Pivots.com | 12/12/2014 12:10:47 PM

CURRENT UPDATE

FRIDAY DECEMBER 12, 2014

Market-Pivots.com

Chart

http://tos.mx/KfJOcp

Market-Pivots.com | 12/12/2014 12:22:40 PM

PRETEXT

MONDAY SEPTEMBER 8, 2014

/ES EMINI FUTURES S&P 500 US STOCK COMPOSITE INDEX ECHOVECTOR ANALYSIS FRAMECHART AND PRICE PATH GUIDEMAP PERSPECTIVE UPDATE: MONDAY 1045AM EASTERN US 9/8/14: SPYPIVOTS.COM AND DOWPIVOTS.COM AND MARKET-PIVOTS.COM AND ETFPIVOTS.COM AND E-MINIPIVOTS.COM AND OPTIONPIVOTS.COM

MDPP PRECISION PIVOTS PREMIUM DESKS Released for Publication toThe Market Alpha Newsletters Group,Yahoo MarketPulse,SeekingAlpha.com, Twitter, and G+, for Instant GlobalCirculation and International Study and Perusal

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 19, 2014

AEV (ANNUAL ECHOVECTOR) ALERT: CAUTION ALERT: IMPORTANT SEASONAL ALERT:INTERMEDIATE-TERM (LASTING ABOUT 3 WEEKS) SHORT BIAS ALERT INTO OCTOBER (2ND WED OF OCTOBER ON AEV EBD BASIS) WITHIN AEV FORECAST FORWARD SYMMETRY TRANSPOSITION, AND WITH 2-QUARTER (2QEV) CYCLICAL CONFIRMATION (INTERMEDIATE TERM SHORT INTO THE 2ND FRIDAY OF OCTOBER ON 2QEV FOREWARD FORECAST SYMMETRY TRANSPOSITION BASIS: SEE THE 2ND FRI OF APRIL AS THE EBD CLOSING LOW ON 2QEV EBW BASIS)

ADVANCED DD LEVERAGE STRATEGY (ULTRAS ON MARGIN) AND ADVANCED DERIVATIVE BASKET LEVERAGE STRATEGY TO THE SHORT SIDE (http://www.echovector.com/Trademark-Terminology.html)

901AM EASTERN US 917AM EASTERN US UPDATE

http://tos.mx/fYpEWH SPY ETF 2-WEEK 15-MINUTE CLICK ON Market-Pivots.com

AEV ANNUAL ECHOVECTOR

2QEV BI-QUARTERLY ECHOVECTOR

EBD ECHOBACKDATE

EBW ECHOBACKWEEK

INTERMEDIATE TERM SHORT ABOUT THREE WEEKS

MONDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2014

/ES EMINI FUTURES S&P 500 US STOCK COMPOSITE INDEX ECHOVECTOR ANALYSIS FRAMECHARTS AND PRICE PATH GUIDEMAP PERSPECTIVE UPDATE: 20-YEAR WEEKLY OHLC UPDATE: POWERFUL FORECAST RIGHT ON TARGET: MONDAY 640PM EASTERN US 10/20/14: PREMIUM DESK RELEASE NOW FREE ONLINE: SPYPIVOTS.COM AND DOWPIVOTS.COM AND QQQPIVOTS.COM AND MARKET-PIVOTS.COM AND ETFPIVOTS.COM AND E-MINIPIVOTS.COM AND OPTIONPIVOTS.COMSEE http://www.benzinga.com/14/03/4382610/the-american-political-economic-cycle-and-the-current-melt-up-in-stocks-a-powerfully-r

http://echovectorvest.blogspot.com/2014/10/large-cap-equities-alert-major-federal_10.html

MONDAY DECEMBER 1, 2014 UPDATE

Time Cycle Price Momentum EchoVector Pivot Point Analysis FrameChart Update: Powerful Forecast And Methodology Right On Target

http://tos.mx/Ck7MB0

Market-Pivots.com | 12/1/2014 3:25:31 PM

SUMMARY: TUESDAY 16 DECEMBER 2014: MARKET-PIVOTS.COM

KEY PREMIUM DESKS RELEASED TRADER'S EDGE ECHOVECTOR PIVOT POINT ANALYSIS FORECAST FRAMECHARTS AND OTAPS-PPS ACTIVE ADVANCED POSITION AND RISK MANAGEMENT POSITION POLARITY SWITCH SIGNAL TRIGGER VECTOR GUIDEMAPS

PRE-MARKET/POST-MARKET

/YM DOW FUTURES 411PM EST: MEV, 2WEV, WEV, 24HREV FOCUS PERSPECTIVES FRAMECHART AND GUIDEMAP

Chart

http://tos.mx/3fgNIO

Market-Pivots.com |12/16/2014 4:11:53 PM

/YM DOW FUTURES 501PM EST: MEV, 2WEV, WEV, 24HREV FOCUS PERSPECTIVES FRAMECHART AND GUIDEMAP (Zoomed)

Chart

http://tos.mx/DxSwJb

Market-Pivots.com |12/16/2014 5:01:25 PM

/YM DOW FUTURES 915AM EST: MEV, 2WEV, WEV, 24HREV FOCUS PERSPECTIVES FRAMECHART AND GUIDEMAP

Chart

http://tos.mx/DO2dTH

Market-Pivots.com |12/16/2014 9:14:02 AM

/YM DOW FUTURES 900AM EST: 2QEV AND QEV FOCUS PERSPECTIVES FRAMECHART AND GUIDEMAP

Chart

http://tos.mx/RATTcT

Market-Pivots.com |12/16/2014 9:00:54 AM



Chart

http://tos.mx/mTsuzt

Market-Pivots.com |12/16/2014 5:30:22 PM

SUMMARY: THURSDAY 18 DECEMBER 2014:MARKET-PIVOTS.COM

KEY PREMIUM DESKS RELEASED TRADER'S EDGE ECHOVECTOR PIVOT POINT ANALYSIS FORECAST FRAMECHARTS AND OTAPS-PPS ACTIVE ADVANCED POSITION AND RISK MANAGEMENT POSITION POLARITY SWITCH SIGNAL TRIGGER VECTOR GUIDEMAPS

/YM DOW FUTURES 411PM EST: MEV, 2WEV, WEV, 24HREV FOCUS PERSPECTIVES FRAMECHART AND GUIDEMAP

/YM DOW FUTURES 501PM EST: MEV, 2WEV, WEV, 24HREV FOCUS PERSPECTIVES FRAMECHART AND GUIDEMAP

Chart

http://tos.mx/9LcxZR

Market-Pivots.com|12/18/2014 4:11:13 PM

/YM DOW FUTURES 900AM EST: 2QEV AND QEV FOCUS PERSPECTIVES FRAMECHART AND GUIDEMAP

Chart

http://tos.mx/mvd1th

Market-Pivots.com|12/18/2014 4:17:22 PM

/ES DOW FUTURES 1047PM EST: AEV, 2QEV, AND QEV, FOCUS PERSPECTIVES FRAMECHART AND GUIDEMAP

Chart

http://tos.mx/JI3Rha

Market-Pivots.com | 12/18/2014 10:47:28 PM

/ES S&P500 FUTURES 1059PM EST: 2QEV AND QEV FOCUS PERSPECTIVES FRAMECHART AND GUIDEMAP

Chart

http://tos.mx/Mb2gts

Market-Pivots.com | 12/18/2014 10:59:27 PM

TUESDAY'S KEY OTAPS-PPS FOR THE TREASURY LONG BOND MARKET AT TLT ETF PEB $127.65 PROVES RIGHT ON TARGET.

SEE MARCH 26TH 2014 ALERT AND ARTICLE

Tuesday, December 16, 2014

WATCH FOR THIS WEEK'S KEY ECHOVECTOR PIVOT POINT ANALYSIS FORECAST FRAMECHARTS AND FOCUS INTEREST OPPORTUNITY SCENARIO SETUPS AND STRATEGY ALERTS

TLT OTAPS WITH L4 OTAPS 127.65: POWERFUL FORECAST RIGHT ON TARGET: KEY FRAMECHART ALERT: TLT ETF LONG BOND ECHOVECTOR ANALYSIS FRAMECHART UPDATE: 310PM EST 12/16/14: BONDPIVOTS.COM: 310PM EST BOND MARKET FRAMECHARTS UPDATE: THIS AFTERNOON'S SELECT MDPP PRECISION PIVOTS MODEL TRADER'S EDGE ECHOVECTOR PIVOT POINT ANALYSIS FORECAST FRAMECHART AND ACTIVE ADVANCED MANAGEMENT OTAPS-PPS POSITION POLARITY SWITCH SIGNAL TRIGGER VECTOR GUIDEMAP UPDATES: FOCUS INTEREST OPPORTUNITY AND STRATEGY SCENARIO SETUP FRAMECHARTS AND ACTIVE ADVANCED POSITION MANAGEMENT GUIDEMAPS: PREMIUM DESK RELEASES NOW FREE ONLINE: MONDAY'S AND TUESDAY'S FRAMECHART AND POWERFUL ECHOVECTOR ANALYSIS FORECAST SCENARIOS RIGHT ON TARGET: VISIT POWERFUL OPTIONPIVOTS.COM CAPITAL GAIN CAPTURE STRATEGIES: SEE LAST WEEK'S AND THIS WEEK'S FRAMECHARTS AND OTAPS-PPS POSITION POLARITY SWITCH SIGNAL VECTOR GUIDEMAPS FOR CONTEXT: TUESDAY 310PM EST DECEMBER 16, 2014 UPDATE: MARKET-PIVOTS.COM AND BONDPIVOTS.COM AND DOLLARPIVOTS.COM AND OPTIONPIVOTS.COM AND E-MINIPIVOTS.COM AND ETFPIVOTS.COMSELECT SECTOR ECHOVECTOR ANALYSIS AND ALERT SIGNAL PROXY ILLUSTRATION FRAMECHARTS

PREMIUM DESK RELEASE NOW FREE ONLINE : MDPP PRECISION PIVOTS PREMIUM DESKS RELEASES TO THE MARKET ALPHA NEWSLETTERS GROUP

PREMIUM DESK RELEASE For Publication to The Market Alpha Newsletters Group

TO ENLARGE ILLUSTRATIVE FRAMECHART, RIGHT CLICK ON FRAMECHART THEN LEFT CLICK ON "OPEN IMAGE IN NEW TAB". THEN LEFT CLICK ON FRAMECHART IMAGE APPEARING IN NEW TAB.

COMPANY PROTECTVEST AND ADVANCEVEST BY ECHOVECTORVEST MDPP

Market-Pivots.com And BondPivots.com

Chart

http://tos.mx/gtNAOm

Market-Pivots.com | 12/16/2014 3:12:01 PM

PRIOR PREMIUM POST RELEASES TO MARKET ALPHA BRAND NEWSLETTERS FOR ADDITIONAL CONTEXT

Wednesday, March 26, 2014 TLT ETF PREMIUM DESK RELEASE FRAMECHARTS AND GUIDEMAP UPDATES FROM MDPP PRECISION PIVOTS: WEDNESDAY 3/26/14 1207PM DST UPDATE: AMERICAN MARKET REGULAR HOURS UPDATE: BONDPIVOTS.COM & ETFPIVOTS.COM & DOLLARPIVOTS.COM & MARKET-PIVOTS.COM & MARKETPIVOTSONLINE.COM tlt etf 1207am dst 1-week 5-minute ohlc wev perspective

Wednesday, March 26, 2014

Wednesday, March 26, 2014

PRIOR PREMIUM POST RELEASES TO MARKET ALPHA BRAND NEWSLETTERS FOR ADDITIONAL CONTEXTTLT ETF PREMIUM DESK RELEASE FRAMECHARTS AND GUIDEMAP UPDATES FROM MDPP PRECISION PIVOTS: WEDNESDAY 3/26/14 1137AM DST UPDATE: AMERICAN MARKET REGULAR HOURS UPDATE: BONDPIVOTS.COM & ETFPIVOTS.COM & DOLLARPIVOTS.COM & MARKET-PIVOTS.COM & MARKETPIVOTSONLINE.COM tlt etf 1137am dst 1-month 15-minute ohlc mev with 3wev, 2wev, and wev perspectives included.

DT & STST TRADENOTE ALERT: LOOK FOR ADDITIONAL WEV UP-PRESSURE TO POTENTIALLY BUILD IN PM IF POST 1130AM EBDTPP ECHO-WEAKNESS FROM LAST WEDNESDAY DOES NOT RECUR, OR DOES NOT RECUR IN FULL EXTENT

tlt etf 1128am dst 3-month hourly ohlc qev with mev, 3wev, 2wev, and wev perspectives included.

Wednesday, March 26, 2014

ECHOVECTOR FRAMECHART ABBREVIATED COLOR CODE GUIDE

PRIOR PREMIUM POST RELEASES TO MARKET ALPHA BRAND NEWSLETTERS FOR ADDITIONAL CONTEXT

TLT ETF PREMIUM DESK RELEASE FRAMECHARTS AND GUIDEMAP UPDATES FROM MDPP PRECISION PIVOTS: WEDNESDAY 3/26/14 1000AM DST UPDATE: AMERICAN MARKET REGULAR HOURS UPDATE: BONDPIVOTS.COM & ETFPIVOTS.COM & DOLLARPIVOTS.COM & MARKET-PIVOTS.COM & MARKETPIVOTSONLINE.COM

(QUICK-CODE GUIDE)

PCEV

16-YEAR MATURITY CYCLE ECHOVECTORS: PEACH

RCCEV

8-YEAR REGIME CHANGE CYCLE ECHOVECTORS: AQUA-BLUE

PCEV

4-YEAR PRESIDENTIAL CYCLE ECHOVECTORS: WHITE

CCEV

2-YEAR CONGRESSIONAL CYCLE ECHOVECTORS: YELLOW, AQUA-BLUE

AEV

ANNUAL ECHOVECTORS: WHITE , RED, GREEN

2QEV

BI-QUARTERLY ECHOVECTORS: YELLOW, AQUA-BLUE

QEV

QUARTERLY ECHOVECTORS: WHITE , GREEN

MEV

MONTHLY ECHOVECTORS: PEACH

2WEV

BI-WEEKLY ECHOVECTORS: YELLOW

WEV: WEEKLY ECHOVECTORS: WHITE

ECHOVECTORS: SOLID

COORDINATE EXTENSION ECHOVECTORS: DOTTED

SELECT EXTENSION VECTORS: BLUE-PURPLE, RED, GREEN

CLICK ON CHART TO ENLARGE

tlt etf 1000am dst 3-month hourly ohlc qev with mev, 3wev, 2wev, and wev perspectives included.

Monday, March 24, 2014

PRIOR PREMIUM POST RELEASES TO MARKET ALPHA BRAND NEWSLETTERS FOR ADDITIONAL CONTEXT

Kevin Wilbur, Chief Market Strategist And Senior EchoVector Analysis Methodologist

Market Alpha Brand Newsletters Group, PROTECTVEST AND ADVANCVEST

Monday, March 24, 2014 Updated Version

SUMMARY

New Federal Reserve Bank Chairman Yellen surprises the market last week by introducing a more hawkish than expected potential interest rate hike time table.

The treasury long bond reverses course on Friday and heads back to re-test resistance at the TLT ETF $108 to $109 price level again this year for the fourth time.

Key active cycles and price vectors in the long bond treasuries are coming into phase this month and what that may indicate regarding bond price action forward.

A strategy to consider as we test the key bond price resistance level again for breakout or reversal.

ARTICLE

Since my last article on the treasury long bond just over seven months ago, when the long bond was trading at $105.50 as measured by the TLT ETF, TLT's price has dipped down to my buy signal of $102.5 three major times: later that same August, again in September, and finally in December. Between August and October it rallied back up to just above $108 before falling all the way back again. A trading range between just over $109 and just under $102 has seemed to be in effect since about the 3RD week of July, two weeks prior to my last long bond article and analysis.

Summarizing last year, Treasury long bond prices saw a particularly difficult time between May and mid-August, beginning shortly after the Federal Reserve hinted it was developing a schedule for winding down its $85 billion per month bond purchasing program, Fed "tapering" speculation hit the bond market hard. Prices fell sharply and quickly. An 8% drop occurred during just that first month of May, from about $124 to about $114 as measured by the TLT. Nearly another 8 points came off by the first week of July, and by mid-August the TLT bounced off a summer low of just above $102, for a loss of almost 18% in just three and a half months.

Investors have since shown a strong preference for rising stocks over bonds, with the DJIA moving from about the 14,700 level to its current level around 16,300, a gain of over 11%.

On balance, treasury long bond prices have stabilize since last summer's article, finding continued technical support in this new price range. And now that we have found what could be a classic major longer term triple bottom in the long bond, some analysts consider them a buy again. However, other analysts continue to warn of what they believe will be continuing price weakness this year -- and potentially beyond.

FUNDAMENTALS

Last February 19TH's FMOC Minutes apparently provided little additional lift to bond prices; in fact, bonds broke down to new annual lows the very next day, on Thursday, before ending the week. That following Thursday's better-than-expected ADM payroll number and ISM manufacturing number also appeared to be catalysts for the breakdown. Friday's worse-than-expected job numbers and further moderating comments by the St. Louis Fed President on Fed tapering helped halt Thursday's strong dire-looking long bond price down-pressure and continued downward momentum, at least going into the weekend. Long bond prices stabilized that week in the TLT $106-$107 range. The following week, coming off the typical monthly cyclical price strength that has occurred regularly so far this year, the TLT rallied back up to around the $109 level before beginning to sag again. We've seen this price level toppiness challenged with slightly descending lower highs for resistance on February 3RD, March 3RD, and again on March 14TH before going into last week's FOMC Statement on Tuesday, March 18TH, this past. See the chart below for perspective and highlights on this price action.

The March 18 FOMC Statement also did little in itself to inspire long bond prices to lift beyond resistance. In fact, over the next two days TLT prices dropped almost a full point, from about $108 to $107, and a retest of the $106 levels seemed yet again imminent. However, many headlines have carried new Chairman Yellen's hint that a Fed rate hike may be in the offing up to 6 months ahead of many banker's expectations, and as early as 4 months from now. And this issue, now digested, has appeared to charge the market, and we saw a bounce back above the $108 level before Friday's close.

And this year's and last fall's $108-$109 resistance levels is again being challenged, but this time at a very interesting cyclical time, and off some very interesting comment by the new Fed Chairman.

TECHNICALS

In this context, today is a very good day for a review of a price chart of the treasury long bond from an EchoVector Pivot Point Analysis Perspective. Today's review will be an update to the charts presented in my last article,"Today's EchoVector Pivot Point Chart And Analysis: The Long Treasury Bond", published last August 5TH. We're looking for occurrences of possible echovector price symmetries forward for the past quarter (quarterly cycle), the past year (annual cycle), the past 2-years (congressional cycle), and the past 4-years (presidential cycle) that may be forming within the context of this past week's and this past month's general price levels and their price action, and we are intending to review these potentially relevant cyclical time frame symmetries' for their potential trading implications going forward, especially with regard to any cyclical up-pressure breakout potential from the current $108-$109 resistance price level area.

This coming week is sure to be a significant week in the long bond market on this score, as we once again challenge this resistance after the Fed Chairman's comments last week. In this analysis, I will highlight these four primary Cyclical EchoVector Perspectives for their forward trading implications. In additional charts I'll also note the shorter Bi-Monthly Cycle EchoVector and the Monthly Cycle EchoVectors and consider their potential pivot point projections as well.

TLT ETF

4-YEAR DAILY, 2-YEAR DAILY, 1-YEAR DAILY, AND QUARTERLY CYCLE ECHOVECTOR PERSPECTIVES

(White, Yellow, Red, and Green)

In the above chart we notice the significant symmetry occurring around this past Friday and the corresponding echo-backdates on the annual cycle, and on the congressional cycle and on the presidential cycle as well. We also note the price lift that occurred from the preceding Wednesday low into the close of this last day of trading, Friday, before options expiration, in the corresponding echo-back time-period in the quarterly cycle and in the annual cycle and in the bi-annual cycle. And, we also see the relative strength and potential price uplift that occurs from the Tuesday that follows in the first week of April within in each of these cycle's respective echo-back time-periods. Also, the echovector coordination that occurs from the preceding nearby monthly lows to the monthly lows preceding Friday's close (preceding dotted coordinate echovector), within each echovector cycle illustrated, and the corresponding slope momentum indicated in each active echovector (solid color) illustrated, is also quite significant. These powerful symmetries may strengthen the argument for near-term positioning bias to the upside after the first week of April's early week lows.

Zoom of

Congressional Cycle EchoVector and Key Coordinate Echo-backdates (Yellow) and

Annual Cycle EchoVector and Key Coordinate Echo-backdates (Red)

The above chart zoom further identifies these key corresponding symmetries and coordinate preceding echovectors to the corresponding cycle echovectors discussed above.

Further Zoom of

Quarterly Cycle EchoVector and Key Coordinate Echo-backdates (Green) and

Bi-Monthly Cycle EchoVector and Key Coordinate Echo-backdates (Grey) and

Monthly Cycle EchoVector and Key Coordinate Echo-backdates (Peach)

The further zoomed chart above additionally identifies the key active monthly (peach) and bi-monthly (grey) echovectors and their echo-backdates to this past Friday's close. What is noteworthy here is that, although the quarterly echovector (green) identifies weakness on a cyclical quarterly echo-back time-period for the weak following the Friday's echo-backdate, suggesting the same forward this quarter, both the monthly echovector and the bi-monthly echovector indicate potential relative strength forward, both occurring in this calendar year. We also note the key descending triple top resistance price level formed in February and March, and how we are moving now a forth time into testing it again, and this time from a higher low.

ANALYSIS CONCLUSIONS AND FORWARD POSITIONING STRATEGY

Last week's FOMC Statement and new Fed Chairman Yellen's recent comments regarding the potential interest rate hike time table, and the recent challenge yet again to the key price resistance level this year, makes this a particularly timely period to consider attention to long bond positioning strategy forward. Adding to these influences are the convergence of positive indicators regarding symmetry transpositions in significant cyclical echovector periods, particularly in the congressional cycle echovector, the annual cycle echovector, the bi-monthly cycle echovector, monthly cycle echovector. Additionally significant echovectors also may appear to support relative price up-pressure given enough forward time into April, particularly the presidential cycle echovector and the congressional cycle echovector. However, the annual cycle echovector at the end of April becomes precipitously negative, and positive counter-clockwise pivoting action in this significant echovector would need to ensue for further gains to occur.

Remaining nimble while preparing for a potential retest of key resistance levels, while being prepared for both reversal and breakout, may be the key this week. We've implied that we plan to look at opportunities for potential short-term long side swing trading bias implementation going forward, keep an eye on the annual, bi-annual, and presidential cycle echovectors going forward, as well as the shorter term quarterly and monthly based echovectors within the annual cycle evidenced in the charts above. We will also be prepared for possible continuations in the annual cycle down-pressure as well.

If you believe the time has come to re-enter the treasury long bond, I suggest using active and adjustable straddling positions to manage your exposure to general price level changes in either direction. Setting advanced management straddles at key coordinate forecast levels is an effective and opportune measure, and advanced trade strategy I think prudent to mention. Such an approach to the bond market at this time could prove very valuable at engaging and effectively managing risk and reward. One way to employ such a straddle would be to utilize the TLT ETF mentioned in this analysis by setting up an advanced trade technology approach (see "On-Off-Through Vector Target Price Switch") to positioning and position management, with appropriate dynamic triggers and stops included -- for example, at $108.50 on the TLT.

To perform the short side of the straddle, set a short trigger below $108.50 on the TLT pre-programmed as a "repeating short trigger switch" at this trigger level on reverse down-tick action through the trigger price, with stops set to activate on reverse uptick up-through action. To perform the long side of the straddle, set a long trigger above 108.50 pre-programmed as a "repeating long trigger switch" on reverse uptick action through the trigger, with stops set to activate on reverse down-tick down-through action.

We hoping the analysis provided in this article helps to lend additional context to your potentially already broad and extensive bond market view and analysis, and that it helps you to further sharpen your clarity and insight. I always recommend considering a broad range of considerations, analysis, and approaches when assessing the markets for any investment decision.

EchoVector Type And Cycle Length Color Code Guide for Charts

Presidential Cycle EchoVector (Four-Year): White Congressional Cycle EchoVector (Two-Year): Yellow Annual Cycle EchoVector (One-Year): Red Quarterly Cycle EchoVector (Three Months): Green Bi-Monthly Cycle EchoVector: Grey Monthly Cycle EchoVector: Peach Select Coordinate Preceding Pivot Point EchoVectors: Dotted Select Coordinate Forecast EchoVectors: Spaced Cycle EchoVectors from Starting Date and time-point 3/21/2014 Close: Solid

Thanks for reading.

Kevin Wilbur

Contributor, Alpha Brand Newsletters Group

Chief Market Strategist And EchoVector Analyst

PROTECTVEST AND ADVANCVEST

Kevin John Bradford Wilbur is the Chief Market Strategist and Senior EchoVector Analysis Methodologist at PROTECTVEST AND ADVANCEVEST. He is a prize-winning Economist and Financial Physicist with an over 35 year span of experience and awards in Academics, Research, Management, Practice and Trade. Kevin has specialized experience in the Major Market Indexes, Commodities, ETFs, and in derivatives and the derivatives markets.

Search market pivots to read more about Kevin John Bradford Wilbur and his specialty, and about THE MARKET ALPHA BRAND NEWSLETTER GROUP.

See http://echovector.info and https://seekingalpha.com/author/kevin-wilbur

For further information on constructing and calculating echovectors, coordinate forecast echovectors, and echovector pivot points, see "The Simple Single-Period EchoVector Pivot Point Calculation".

For further information on constructing and calculating otaps-pps position polarity cover and/or switch signal vectors and their trigger points, see "The On-Off-Through Vector Target Application Price Switch And Position Polarity Cover And/Or Switch Signal Vector Trigger Points".

See THE MARKET PIVOTS FORECASTER AND POSITION MANAGEMENT NEWSLETTER for further updates that might develop regarding this analysis.

DISCLAIMER

This post is for information purposes only.

There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. PROTECTVEST AND ADVANCEVEST BY ECHOVECTORVEST MDPP PRECISION PIVOTS makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections presented or discussed by PROTECTVEST AND ADVANCEVEST BY ECHOVECTORVEST MDPP PRECISION PIVOTS.

There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by PROTECTVEST AND ADVANCEVEST BY ECHOVECTORVEST MDPP PRECISION PIVOTS will be achieved.

NO content published by us on the Site, our Blog, and any Social Media we engage in constitutes a recommendation that any particular investment strategy, security, portfolio of securities, or transaction is suitable for any specific person. Further understand that none of our bloggers, information providers, App providers, or their affiliates are advising you personally concerning the nature, potential, value or suitability of any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy or other matter.

Again, this post is for information purposes only.

Before making any investment decisions we recommend you first consult with you personal financial adviser.

ECHOVECTOR ANALYSIS COLOR CODE GUIDE

ECHOVECTORVEST MDPP PRECISION PIVOTS ECHOVECTOR ANALYSIS TRADER'S EDGE FRAMECHARTS AND FORECAST SCENARIO AND STRATEGY TIME AND PRICE POINT GUIDEMAPS COLOR CODE GUIDE

ECHOVECTOR AND ECHOBACKDATE AND COORDINATE FORECAST ECHOVECTOR AND ECHOVECTOR PIVOT POINT PROJECTION

COLOR CODE GUIDE FOR ECHOVECTOR ANALYSIS FRAMECHARTS AND TRADER'S EDGE PRICE PATH GUIDEMAPS

1. Maturity Cycle, Double Most Regime Change Cycle (16 Year, Week of Month):DoubleLongAquaBl

2. Maturity Cycle, Double Most Regime Change Cycle (16 Year, Week of Month):Double Long Yellow

3. Maturity Cycle, Double Most Regime Change Cycle (16 Year, Week of Month): Double Long Pink

4. Regime Change Cycle EchoVector (8 Year, Week of Month): Long Aqua-Blue

5. Regime Change Cycle EchoVector (8 Year, Week of Month): Long Yellow

6. Regime Change Cycle EchoVector (8 Year, Week of Month): Long Pink

7. Senatorial Cycle EchoVector (6 Year, Week of Month): Long Grey

8. Presidential Cycle EchoVector (4 Year, Day of Week): Long White

9. Presidential Cycle EchoVector (4 Year, Day of Week): Long Red

10. Presidential Cycle EchoVector (4 Year, Day of Week): Long Green

11. Presidential Cycle EchoVector (4 Year, Day of Week): Long Aqua-Blue

12. Congressional Cycle EchoVector (2 Year, Day of Week): Long Green

13. Congressional Cycle EchoVector (2 Year, Day of Week): Long Blue Purple

14. Congressional Cycle EchoVector (2 Year, Day of Week): Long Pink

15. Congressional Cycle EchoVector (2 Year, Day of Week): Long Yellow

16. 7 Quarters Cycle EchoVector, 7QEV (7 Quarters, Day of Week): Dark Grey

17. 6 Quarters Cycle EchoVector, 6QEV (6 Quarters, Day of Week): Pink

18. 5 Quarters Cycle EchoVector, 5QEV (5 Quarters, Day of Week): Peach

19. Annual Cycle EchoVector (1 Year, Day of Week): Red

20. Annual Cycle EchoVector (1 Year, Day of Week): Pink

21. Annual Cycle EchoVector (1 Year, Day of Week): Aqua-Blue

22. Annual Cycle EchoVector (1 Year, Day of Week): Long Blue Purple

23. Tri-Quarterly Cycle EchoVector, 3 Quarters, 9-Month Cycle EchoVector (9 Months, Day of Week): Grey

24. Tri-Quarterly Cycle EchoVector, 3 Quarters, 9-Month Cycle EchoVector (9 Months, Day of Week): Peach

25. Bi-Quarterly Cycle EchoVector, 2 Quarters, (6 Months, Day of Week): Yellow,, Aqua-Blue, Peach, Grey

26. Quarterly Cycle EchoVector (3 Months, Day of Week): White

27. Quarterly Cycle EchoVector (3 Months, Day of Week): Grey

28. Quarterly Cycle EchoVector (3 Months, Day of Week): Red

29. Quarterly Cycle EchoVector (3 Months, Day of Week): Green

30. Bi-Monthly Cycle EchoVector (2 Months, Day of Week): Black, Yellow

31. Monthly Cycle EchoVector (1 Month, Day of Week): Peach,

32. Tri-Weekly Cycle EchoVector (3 Weeks, Day of Week): Grey

32. Bi-Weekly Cycle EchoVector (2 Weeks, Day of Week): Aqua-Blue, Yellow,White

33. Weekly Cycle EchoVector (1 Week, Day of Week): Aqua Blue, Red, White , Blue-Purple

34. 4-Day Cycle EchoVector (4 Days, Day-over-Day): Short Peach,

34. 3-Day Cycle EchoVector (3 Days, Day-over-Day): Short Grey, Short White

35. 2-Day Cycle EchoVector (2 Days, Day-over-Day): Short Yellow, Short White

36. Daily Cycle EchoVector (1 Day, Day-over-Day): Short Pink, Short White , Short Blue-Purple

37. Select Support and/or Resistance Vectors and/or Relative Price Extension Vectors (Various Lengths):Navy Blue and/or Blue Purple, Pink, Green, Red

COORDINATE FORECAST ECHOVECTORS: SPACED OR DOTTED

ADDITIONAL COORDINATE ECHOVECTOR LENGTHED PROJECTIONS WITH CORRESPONDING ECHOBACKDATE AND/OR ECHOFORWARDDATE PROJECTIONS: DOTTED