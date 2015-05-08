USO ETF: OILPIVOTS.COM & COMMODITYPIVOTS.COM & OILPIVOTS.COM: THIS WEEK'S MDPP MODEL FOCUS FORECAST FRAMECHART AND STRATEGY SCENARIO SETUP AND OTAPS-PPS SWITCH SIGNAL TRIGGER GUIDEMAP TUTORIAL SETUP (WEEKLYS): 5/8/15: OPTIONPIVOTS.COM

http://echovectorvest.blogspot.com/2015/05/qm-light-sweet-crude-oil-emini-futures.html

THURSDAY 7 MAY 2015 UPDATES

US DOW JONES 30 INDUSTRIALS COMPOSITE INDEX ETF

EVA FOCUS FRAMECHART TUTORIAL ILLUSTRATIONS AND GUIDEMAPS :

WEV, 2WEV, 2WEV, MEV, QEV, 2QEV, 3QEV, AEV, 5QEV EBD'S HIGHLIGHTED AND ILLUSTRATED:

DowPivots.com

Chart DIA ETF TCPMEVPPA PROXYCHART

http://tos.mx/knNoPO

Market-Pivots.com |5/7/2015 2:32:58 PM

Chart DIA ETF TCPMEVPPA PROXYCHART

http://tos.mx/CIZEUE

Market-Pivots.com |5/5/2015 4:24:49 PM

GoldPivots.com

EchoVector Focus Framechart

GLD ETF TCPMEVPPA SECTOR PROXY

http://tos.mx/HzmWyA

Market-Pivots.com | 5/7/2015 5:48:12 PM

OilPivots.com

ECHOVECTOR FOCUS FRAMECHART

/QM EMINI FUTURES LIGHT SWEET CRUDE OIL SECTOR TCPMEVPPA PROXY

http://tos.mx/HPovhx

Market-Pivots.com | 5/7/2015 11:10:19 PM

MONDAY 4 MAY 2105 UPDATE

DowPivots.com

Chart DIA ETF TCPMEVPPA PROXYCHART

http://tos.mx/NCRMWv

Market-Pivots.com | 5/4/2015 10:26:45 AM

Chart DIA ETF TCPMEVPPA PROXYCHART

http://tos.mx/GwJKBE

Market-Pivots.com | 5/4/2015

Chart DIA ETF TCPMEVPPA PROXYCHART

http://tos.mx/BpOeJl

Market-Pivots.com | 5/4/2015

WED 29 APRIL 2015 -- FOMC UPDATE

GoldPivots.com

ECHOVECTOR FOCUS FRAMECHART

GLD ETF GOLD METALS MARKET SECTOR TCPMEVPPA PROXY

http://tos.mx/qJWDDK

Market-Pivots.com | 4/29/2015 4:15:37 PM

ECHOVECTOR FOCUS FRAMECHART

GLD ETF GOLD METALS MARKET SECTOR TCPMEVPPA PROXY



http://tos.mx/OIaHF0

Market-Pivots.com | 4/29/2015 3:55:35 PM

ECHOVECTOR FOCUS FRAMECHART

GLD ETF GOLD METALS MARKET SECTOR TCPMEVPPA PROXY

http://tos.mx/EIs6xF

DowPivots.com

ECHOVECTOR FOCUS FRAMECHART

DIA ETF COMPOSITE LARGE CAP US STOCK MARKET PROXY

http://tos.mx/qSNHMn

Market-Pivots.com | 4/29/2015 4:48:14 PM

ECHOVECTOR FOCUS FRAMECHART

DIA ETF COMPOSITE LARGE CAP US STOCK MARKET PROXY

http://tos.mx/Lz7NpB

Market-Pivots.com | 4/29/2015 4:47:12 PM

ECHOVECTOR FOCUS FRAMECHART

DIA ETF COMPOSITE LARGE CAP US STOCK MARKET PROXY

http://tos.mx/rATXDc

Market-Pivots.com | 4/29/2015 4:29:58 PM

BondPivots.com

ECHOVECTOR FOCUS FRAMECHART

TLT ETF US TREASURY LONG BOND MARKET PROXY

http://tos.mx/NE9v98

Market-Pivots.com | 4/29/2015 5:25:42 PM

MONDAY 6 APRIL 2015 UPDATE: POWERFUL FORECAST RIGHT ON TARGET

SPYPivots.com

ECHOVECTOR FOCUS FRAMECHART

SPY ETF US LARGE CAP COMPOSITE MARKET SECTOR PROXY

http://tos.mx/rlcVKS

Market-Pivots.com | 4/6/2015 9:38:21 AM

ECHOVECTOR FOCUS FRAMECHART

SPY ETF US LARGE CAP COMPOSITE MARKET SECTOR PROXY

http://tos.mx/fKgcki

Market-Pivots.com | 4/6/2015 9:46:27 AM

THURSDAY 19 MARCH 2015 UPDATE -- TIME CYCLE PRICE MOMENTUM ECHOVECTOR PIVOT POINT ANALYSIS FOCUS FRAMECHART SCENARIO AND STRATEGY SETUP ILLUSTRATION -- SPY ETF PROXY VEHICLE -- AEV, 2QEV, QEV FOCUS -- QUARTERLY FUTURES EXPIRATION AND US FRB FMOC CALIBRATION OVERLAY -- MDPP PRECISION PIVOTS PREMIUM DESK RELEASE NOW FREE ONLINE -- TO THE MARKET ALPHA NEWSLETTERS GROUP (MANG)

MARKET CLOSING TIME/PRICE

SPYPivots.com

TCPMEVPPPA FOCUS FRAMECHART HIGHLIGHTS AND ILLUSTRATION OVERLAY UPDATES

MARKET-PIVOTS.COM SPYPIVOTS.COM DOWPIVOTS.COM ETFPIVOTS.COM OPTIONPIVOTS.COM

E-MINIPIVOTS.COM

INSERTS: MDPP PRECISION PIVOTS -- PDR -- NFO -- MANG

ECHOVECTOR FOCUS FRAMECHART

SPY ETF US LARGE CAP COMPOSITE MARKET SECTOR PROXY

__________________________________________

NOW YOU CAN ALSO FIND "THE MARKET PIVOTS FORECASTER AND POSITION MANAGEMENT NEWSLETTER'S" FREE ONLINE VERSION "SELECT POSTS ANDPREMIUM DESK RELEASES" -- PROVIDED BY THE MDPP PRECISION PIVOTS FORECAST MODEL AND ALERT PARADIGM -- INCLUDING TIMELY AND ILLUSTRATIVE FRAMECHARTS AND FORECAST SCENARIO AND STRATEGY SETUP GUIDEMAPS AND ALERTS -- AT BOTH

Market-Pivots.com (776198) on MyTrade

www.mytrade.com/776198

AND*

Market-Pivots.com (276542) on MyTrade

ww.mytrade.com/276542

*MARKET-PIVOTS.COM PREMIUM DESK RELEASES POSTED AT 776198 DIFFER FROM MARKET-PIVOTS.COM PREMIUM DESK RELEASES POSTED AT 276542

__________________________________________

HOW TO ENLARGE FRAMECHARTS AND PRICE PATH GUIDEMAPS

______________________________________________________________________________________

AGAIN, HOW TO ENLARGE ECHOVECTORVEST MDPP PRECISION PIVOTS ECHOVECTOR ANALYSIS ILLUSTRATION FRAMECHARTS AND MDPP PRECISION PIVOTS FORECAST MODEL AND ALERT PARADIGM PRICE PATH SCENARIO AND STRATEGY SETUP GUIDEMAP IMAGES ON YOUR COMPUTER MONITOR'S DISPLAY, FOR HIGH DETAIL PRECISION INQUIRIES AND REVIEWS

1. Left click on presented image of FrameChart.

2. Right click on new image of FrameChart to see 'Open image in new tab'.

3. Left click on 'Open image in new tab.'

4. Left click on image of chart opened in new tab in order to further zoom and enlarge EchoVector Analysis FrameChart image and to enlarge its additional notations, highlights, and illustrations.

______________________________________________________________________________________

THE MARKET PIVOTS FORECASTER

AND POSITION MANAGEMENT NEWSLETTER

FREE ONLINE VERSION

BY MARKET INVESTOR WEEKLY AND BY BRIGHTHOUSE PUBLISHING

CURRENT POST



ANALYSIS, ALERTS, OTAPS SIGNALS, CHART ILLUSTRATIONS, AND COMMENTARY

FOR TODAY'S MOST RECENTLY UPDATED MDPP PRECISION PIVOTS FORECAST MODEL AND ALERT PARADIGM ECHOVECTOR ANALYSIS INTERNSHIP TUTORIAL FOCUSFRAMECHART ILLUSTRATIONS AND PREMIUM DESK GUIDEMAP TUTORIAL RELEASES, NOW FREE ONLINE TO THE MARKET ALPHA NEWSLETTERS GROUP,

SEE http://www.mytrade.com/776198

LEFT CLICK ON ECHOVECTOR FOCUS FRAMECHARTS TO OPEN IN NEW TAB TO FURTHER ENLARGE

FRIDAY 8 MAY 2015 1200AM UPDATE(NYSE:S) -- PREMIUM DESK RELEASE(S)

NOW FREE ONLINE -- MANG

NOW FREE ONLINE -- MANG

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE OIL MARKET SECTOR PROXY EMINI FUTURES

ECHOVECTOR ANALYSIS (NYSE:EVA) FOCUS FRAMECHART TUTORIAL ILLUSTRATIONS AND GUIDEMAPS :

WEV, 2WEV, 2WEV, MEV, QEV, 2QEV, 3QEV, AEV, 5QEV EBD'S HIGHLIGHTED AND ILLUSTRATED

OilPivots.com

Chart

http://tos.mx/HPovhx

Market-Pivots.com | 5/7/2015 11:10:19 PM

Chart

http://tos.mx/vPfjXz

Market-Pivots.com | 5/8/2015 12:38:36 AM

Chart

http://tos.mx/sxz3co

Market-Pivots.com | 5/8/2015 12:41:39 AM

Posted by BY ECHOVECTORVEST MDPP PRECISION PIVOTS at 8:37 PM

No comments:

ECHOVECTOR ANALYSIS COLOR CODE GUIDE

ECHOVECTORVEST MDPP PRECISION PIVOTS ECHOVECTOR ANALYSIS TRADER'S EDGE FRAMECHARTS AND FORECAST SCENARIO AND STRATEGY TIME AND PRICE POINT GUIDEMAPS COLOR CODE GUIDE

ECHOVECTOR AND ECHOBACKDATE AND COORDINATE FORECAST ECHOVECTOR AND ECHOVECTOR PIVOT POINT PROJECTION

COLOR CODE GUIDE FOR ECHOVECTOR ANALYSIS FRAMECHARTS AND TRADER'S EDGE PRICE PATH GUIDEMAPS

1. Maturity Cycle, Double Most Regime Change Cycle (16 Year, Week of Month):DoubleLongAquaBl

2. Maturity Cycle, Double Most Regime Change Cycle (16 Year, Week of Month):Double Long Yellow

3. Maturity Cycle, Double Most Regime Change Cycle (16 Year, Week of Month): Double Long Pink

4. Regime Change Cycle EchoVector (8 Year, Week of Month): Long Aqua-Blue

5. Regime Change Cycle EchoVector (8 Year, Week of Month): Long Yellow

6. Regime Change Cycle EchoVector (8 Year, Week of Month): Long Pink

7. Senatorial Cycle EchoVector (6 Year, Week of Month): Long Grey

8. Presidential Cycle EchoVector (4 Year, Day of Week): Long White

9. Presidential Cycle EchoVector (4 Year, Day of Week): Long Red

10. Presidential Cycle EchoVector (4 Year, Day of Week): Long Green

11. Presidential Cycle EchoVector (4 Year, Day of Week): Long Aqua-Blue

12. Congressional Cycle EchoVector (2 Year, Day of Week): Long Green

13. Congressional Cycle EchoVector (2 Year, Day of Week): Long Blue Purple

14. Congressional Cycle EchoVector (2 Year, Day of Week): Long Pink

15. Congressional Cycle EchoVector (2 Year, Day of Week): Long Yellow

16. 7 Quarters Cycle EchoVector, 7QEV (7 Quarters, Day of Week): Dark Grey

17. 6 Quarters Cycle EchoVector, 6QEV (6 Quarters, Day of Week): Pink

18. 5 Quarters Cycle EchoVector, 5QEV (5 Quarters, Day of Week): Peach

19. Annual Cycle EchoVector (1 Year, Day of Week): Red

20. Annual Cycle EchoVector (1 Year, Day of Week): Pink

21. Annual Cycle EchoVector (1 Year, Day of Week): Aqua-Blue

22. Annual Cycle EchoVector (1 Year, Day of Week): Long Blue Purple

23. Tri-Quarterly Cycle EchoVector, 3 Quarters, 9-Month Cycle EchoVector (9 Months, Day of Week): Grey

24. Tri-Quarterly Cycle EchoVector, 3 Quarters, 9-Month Cycle EchoVector (9 Months, Day of Week): Peach

25. Bi-Quarterly Cycle EchoVector, 2 Quarters, (6 Months, Day of Week): Yellow,, Aqua-Blue, Peach, Grey

26. Quarterly Cycle EchoVector (3 Months, Day of Week): White

27. Quarterly Cycle EchoVector (3 Months, Day of Week): Grey

28. Quarterly Cycle EchoVector (3 Months, Day of Week): Red

29. Quarterly Cycle EchoVector (3 Months, Day of Week): Green

30. Bi-Monthly Cycle EchoVector (2 Months, Day of Week): Black, Yellow

31. Monthly Cycle EchoVector (1 Month, Day of Week): Peach, White, Green, Red

32. Tri-Weekly Cycle EchoVector (3 Weeks, Day of Week): Grey

32. Bi-Weekly Cycle EchoVector (2 Weeks, Day of Week): Aqua-Blue, Yellow,White

33. Weekly Cycle EchoVector (1 Week, Day of Week): Aqua Blue, Red, White , Blue-Purple

34. 4-Day Cycle EchoVector (4 Days, Day-over-Day): Short Peach,

34. 3-Day Cycle EchoVector (3 Days, Day-over-Day): Short Grey, Short White

35. 2-Day Cycle EchoVector (2 Days, Day-over-Day): Short Yellow, Short White

36. Daily Cycle EchoVector (1 Day, Day-over-Day): Short Pink, Short White , Short Blue-Purple

37. Select Support and/or Resistance Vectors and/or Relative Price Extension Vectors (Various Lengths):Navy Blue and/or Blue Purple, Pink, Green, Red

COORDINATE FORECAST ECHOVECTORS: SPACED OR DOTTED

ADDITIONAL COORDINATE ECHOVECTOR LENGTHED PROJECTIONS WITH CORRESPONDING ECHOBACKDATE AND/OR ECHOFORWARDDATE PROJECTIONS: DOTTED

METHODOLOGY NOTES

INTRODUCTION TO ECHOVECTOR ANALYSIS AND ECHOVECTOR PIVOT POINTS

"EchoVector Theory and EchoVector Analysis assert that a securities prior price patterns may influence its present and future price patterns. Present and future price patterns may then, in part, be considered as 'echoing' these prior price patterns to some identifiable and measurable degree.

EchoVector Analysis is also used to forecast and project potential price Pivot Points (referred to as PPP's --potential pivot points, or EVPP's --EchoVector Pivot Points) and active, past and future coordinate forecast echovector support and resistance echovectors (SREV's) for a security from a starting reference price at a starting reference time, based on the securities prior price pattern within a given and significant and definable cyclical time frame.

EchoVector Pivot Points and EchoVector Support and Resistance Vectors are fundamental components of EchoVector Analysis. EchoVector SREV's are constructed from key components in the EchoVector Pivot Point Calculation. EchoVector SREV's are defined and calculated and also referred to as Coordinate Forecast EchoVectors (CFEV's) to the initial EchoVector (XEV) calculation and construction, where X designates not only the time length of the EchoVector XEV, but also the time length of XEV's CFEVs. The EchoVector Pivot Points are found as the endpoints of XEV's CFEVs' calculations and the CFEVs' constructions.

The EchoVector Pivot Point Calculation is a fundamentally different and more advanced calculation than the traditional pivot point calculation.

The EchoVector Pivot Point Calculation differs from traditional pivot point calculation by reflecting this given and specified cyclical price pattern length and reference, and its significance and information, within the pivot point calculation. This cyclical price pattern and reference is included in the calculations and constructions of the echovector and its respective coordinate forecast echovectors, as well as in the calculation of the related echovector pivot points.

While a traditional pivot point calculation may use simple price averages of prior price highs, lows and closes indifferent to their sequence in time to calculate its set of support and resistance levels, the echovector pivot point calculation begins with any starting time and price point and respective cyclical time frame reference X, and then identifies the corresponding "Echo-Back-Date-Time-And-Price-Point (EBD-TPP)" within this cyclical time frame reference coordinate to the starting reference price and time point A. It then calculates the echovector (XEV) generated by the starting reference time/price point and the echo-back-date-time-and-price-point, and includes the pre-determined and pre-defined accompanying constellation of "Coordinate Forecast EchoVector" origins derived from the prior price pattern evidenced around the echo-back-date-time-and-price-point (EBD-TPP) within a certain pre-selected and specified range (time and/or price version) that occurred within the particular referenced cyclical time-frame and period X. The projected scope-relative EchoVector Pivot Points, the EVPPs (PPPs) that follow Security I's starting point A of EchoVector XEV, of designated cycle time length X , are then calculated and constructed using the EBD-TPP and its scope-relative nearby pivot points and inflection points (NPPs-NFPs), and by the corresponding echovector slope momentum rate indicator shared by both the original echovector and its coordinate forecast echovectors within the fundamental forecast echovector pivot point price parallelogram construction, and by the support and resistance levels and the slope momentum indicator determined by XEV and by the included coordinate forecast echovectors (they also fully utilizing the time-sequence and already occurring NPP-NFP prices to A's EBD-TPP, and the constellation of CFEV origins produced).

EchoVector Pivot Points are therefore advanced and fluid calculations and effective endpoints of projected coordinate forecast echovector support and resistance time/price levels, projections that are constructed from and follow in time from the starting reference price, time/price point A (echovector endpoint) of the initial subject focus echovector construction, and which occur within an EchoVector Pivot Point Price Projection Parallelogram construct: levels which are derived from coordinate (support and/or resistance) forecast echovectors calculated from particular 'scope and range defined' starting times and price points reflecting the time and price points of proximate scale and scope and time/price pivoting action that followed the initial subject focus interest echovector's echo-back-date-time-and-price-point B (derived from and relative to the initial subject focus echovector's starting time-point and price-point A, and the echovector's given and specified cyclically-based focus interest time-span X, and the initial subject focus echovector's subsequently derived slope relative momentum measures).

The EchoVector Support and Resistance Vectors, referred to as the Coordinate Forecast Echovectors, are used to generate the EchoVector Pivot Points."

From "Introduction to EchoVector Analysis And EchoVector Pivot Points"COPYRIGHT 2013 ECHOVECTORVEST MDPP PRECISION PIVOTS

PROTECTVEST AND ADVANCEVEST BY ECHOVECTORVEST MDPP PRECISION PIVOTS

DISCLAIMER

This post is for educational and informational purposes only.

There can be significant risks involved with investing including loss of principal. PROTECTVEST AND ADVANCEVEST BY ECHOVECTORVEST MDPP PRECISION PIVOTS and THE MARKET ALPHA NEWSLETTERS GROUP makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections presented or discussed by PROTECTVEST AND ADVANCEVEST BY ECHOVECTORVEST MDPP PRECISION PIVOTS or THE MARKET ALPHA NEWSLETTERS GROUP.

There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies and examples discussed by PROTECTVEST AND ADVANCEVEST BY ECHOVECTORVEST MDPP PRECISION PIVOTS and THE MDPP PRECISION PIVOTS FORECAST MODEL AND ALERT PARADIGM or THE MARKET ALPHA NEWSLETTERS GROUP will be achieved.

NO content published by us on the Site, our Blogs, Newsletters, and any Social Media we engage in constitutes a recommendation that any particular investment strategy, security, portfolio of securities, or transaction is suitable for any specific person. Further understand that none of our bloggers, information providers, App providers, or their affiliates are advising you personally concerning the nature, potential, value or suitability of any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy or other matter.

Again, this post is for educational and informational purposes only.

BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT DECISIONS WE STRONGLY ENCOURAGE YOU TO FIRST CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL FINANCIAL ADVISER