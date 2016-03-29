SPY ETF PROXY: US LARGE CAP STOCK COMPOSITE ECHOVECTOR PIVOT POINT ANALYSIS FOCUS FORECAST FRAMECHART UPDATE: POWERFUL FORECAST ON TARGET 3/29/16: SPYPIVOTS.COM DOWPIVOTS.COM QQQPIVOTS.COM ETFPIVOTS.COM OPTIONPIVOTS.COM EMINIPIVOTS.COM MARKET-PIVOTS.COM

THE MARKET PIVOTS FORECASTER

Monday, March 28, 2016

DIA OTAPS WITH L4 OTAPS 175.60: POWERFUL FORECAST RIGHT ON TARGET: WITH ECHOVECTOR ANALYSIS TUTORIAL FOCUS FORECAST FRAMECHART UPDATES: PREMIUM DESKS RELEASES NOW FREE ONLINE: S&P500 US STOCK COMPOSITE INDEX SPY ETF AND /ES EMINI FUTURES FOCUS FORECAST FRAMECHART UPDATES FOR TUESDAY MARCH 29 2016: THE TIME CYCLE PRICE MOMENTUM ECHOVECTOR PIVOT POINT PRICE PROJECTIONS TRADER'S EDGE OTAPS-PPS VECTOR GUIDEMAP -- MDPP PRECISION PIVOTS FORECAST MODEL AND ALERT PARADIGM

TUESDAY MARCH 29TH 2016 UPDATE --

SPY ETF AND /ES EMINI FUTURES US S&P500 LARGE CAP STOCK COMPOSITE INDEX FOCUS FORECAST FRAMECHART UPDATES -- FOR TUESDAY MARCH 3RD 2016 -- POWERFUL FORECASTS RIGHT ON TARGET -- THE TIME CYCLE PRICE MOMENTUM ECHOVECTOR PIVOT POINT PRICE PROJECTIONS TRADER'S EDGE OTAPS-PPS VEECTOR GUIDEMAP -- MDPP PRECISION PIVOTS FORECAST MODEL AND ALERT PARADIGM -- TUTORIAL FRAMECHARTS AND GUIDEMAPS HIGHLIGHTS AND ILLUSTRATIONS -- CURRENT KEY ACTIVE 8-YEAR REGIME CYCLE ECHOVECTOR (RCCEV), 6-YEAR SENATORIAL CYCLE ECHOVECTOR (SCEV), 4-YEAR PRESIDENTIAL CYCLE ECHOVECTOR (PCEV), 2-YEAR CONGRESSIONALCYCLE ECHOVECTOR (CCEV), ANNUAL CYCLE ECHOVECTOR (AEV), BI-QUARTERLY CYCLE ECHOVECTOR (2QEV), AND QUARTERLY CYCLE ECHOVECTOR (QEV) AND COORDINATE FORECAST ECHOVECTORS (CFEVS) WITH NPP OTAPS-PPS SYMMETRY TRANSPOSITION POSITION POLARITY ALERT AND REVERSAL VECTORS HIGHLIGHTED AND ILLUSTRATED

SPY ETF S&P 500 US STOCK COMPOSITE INDEX (AND IMPLIED CORRELATE /YM US DOW JONES 30 INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE COMPOSITE INDEX E-MINI FUTURES) ECHOVECTOR ANALYSIS PERSPECTIVES: ILLUSTRATIONS AND HIGHLIGHTS

METHODOLOGY NOTES

INTRODUCTION TO ECHOVECTOR ANALYSIS AND ECHOVECTOR PIVOT POINTS

"EchoVector Theory and EchoVector Analysis assert that a securities prior price patterns may influence its present and future price patterns. Present and future price patterns may then, in part, be considered as 'echoing' these prior price patterns to some identifiable and measurable degree.

EchoVector Analysis is also used to forecast and project potential price Pivot Points (referred to as PPP's --potential pivot points, or EVPP's --EchoVector Pivot Points) and active, past and future coordinate forecast echovector support and resistance echovectors (SREV's) for a security from a starting reference price at a starting reference time, based on the securities prior price pattern within a given and significant and definable cyclical time frame.

EchoVector Pivot Points and EchoVector Support and Resistance Vectors are fundamental components of EchoVector Analysis. EchoVector SREV's are constructed from key components in the EchoVector Pivot Point Calculation. EchoVector SREV's are defined and calculated and also referred to as Coordinate Forecast EchoVectors (CFEV's) to the initial EchoVector (XEV) calculation and construction, where X designates not only the time length of the EchoVector XEV, but also the time length of XEV's CFEVs. The EchoVector Pivot Points are found as the endpoints of XEV's CFEVs' calculations and the CFEVs' constructions.

The EchoVector Pivot Point Calculation is a fundamentally different and more advanced calculation than the traditional pivot point calculation.

The EchoVector Pivot Point Calculation differs from traditional pivot point calculation by reflecting this given and specified cyclical price pattern length and reference, and its significance and information, within the pivot point calculation. This cyclical price pattern and reference is included in the calculations and constructions of the echovector and its respective coordinate forecast echovectors, as well as in the calculation of the related echovector pivot points.

While a traditional pivot point calculation may use simple price averages of prior price highs, lows and closes indifferent to their sequence in time to calculate its set of support and resistance levels, the echovector pivot point calculation begins with any starting time and price point and respective cyclical time frame reference X, and then identifies the corresponding "Echo-Back-Date-Time-And-Price-Point (EBD-TPP)" within this cyclical time frame reference coordinate to the starting reference price and time point A. It then calculates the echovector (XEV) generated by the starting reference time/price point and the echo-back-date-time-and-price-point, and includes the pre-determined and pre-defined accompanying constellation of "Coordinate Forecast EchoVector" origins derived from the prior price pattern evidenced around the echo-back-date-time-and-price-point (EBD-TPP) within a certain pre-selected and specified range (time and/or price version) that occurred within the particular referenced cyclical time-frame and period X. The projected scope-relative EchoVector Pivot Points, the EVPPs (PPPs) that follow Security I's starting point A of EchoVector XEV, of designated cycle time length X , are then calculated and constructed using the EBD-TPP and its scope-relative nearby pivot points and inflection points (NPPs-NFPs), and by the corresponding echovector slope momentum rate indicator shared by both the original echovector and its coordinate forecast echovectors within the fundamental forecast echovector pivot point price parallelogram construction, and by the support and resistance levels and the slope momentum indicator determined by XEV and by the included coordinate forecast echovectors (they also fully utilizing the time-sequence and already occurring NPP-NFP prices to A's EBD-TPP, and the constellation of CFEV origins produced).

EchoVector Pivot Points are therefore advanced and fluid calculations and effective endpoints of projected coordinate forecast echovector support and resistance time/price levels, projections that are constructed from and follow in time from the starting reference price, time/price point A (echovector endpoint) of the initial subject focus echovector construction, and which occur within an EchoVector Pivot Point Price Projection Parallelogram construct: levels which are derived from coordinate (support and/or resistance) forecast echovectors calculated from particular 'scope and range defined' starting times and price points reflecting the time and price points of proximate scale and scope and time/price pivoting action that followed the initial subject focus interest echovector's echo-back-date-time-and-price-point B (derived from and relative to the initial subject focus echovector's starting time-point and price-point A, and the echovector's given and specified cyclically-based focus interest time-span X, and the initial subject focus echovector's subsequently derived slope relative momentum measures).

The EchoVector Support and Resistance Vectors, referred to as the Coordinate Forecast Echovectors, are used to generate the EchoVector Pivot Points."

From "Introduction to EchoVector Analysis And EchoVector Pivot Points"COPYRIGHT 2013 ECHOVECTORVEST MDPP PRECISION PIVOTS

