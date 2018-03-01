OPTIONPIVOTS.COM: MDPP PRECISION PIVOTS SCENARIO SETUP OPPORTUNITY INDICATOR FOCUS FORECAST FRAMECHARTS: KEY ACTIVE ECHOVECTOR CYCLE UPDATES: NOW AVAILABLE FREE ONLINE TO THE MARKET ALPHA NEWSLETTERS GROUP: 3/1/2018: EMINIPIVOTS.COM DOWPIVOTS.COM

DIA ETF AND SPY ETF AND RELATED OPTIONS AND FUTURES TUTORIAL EVA INTERN ASSOCIATES' NETWORK OPTIONPIVOTSLIVE SCREENLEAP TUTORIAL FOCUS FORECAST FRAMECHARTS & SCENARIO SETUP OPPORTUNITY INDICATOR GUIDEMAP GRID AUDITORIUM BROADCAST CLASSROOM RELEASES NOW PORTABLE INTO YOUR OWN LIVE TOS REAL-TIME MARKET WORKSPACE: OPTIONPIVOTS.COM PREMIUM DESK RELEASE UPDATES ALSO NOW FREE ONLINE: PROTECTVEST AND ADVANCEVEST MDPP PRECISION PIVOTS: MARKET INVESTORS WEEKLY

MAR 1, 2018

Addendum To Summary

PRESENTATON OF ECHOVECTOR ANALYSIS (EVA) FOCUS FORECAST FRAMECHARTS AND SCENARIO SETUP INDICATOR GUIDEMAP GRID SNAPSHOTS HIGHLIGHTING THE KEY ACTIVE TIME CYCLE PRICE (SLOPE) MOMENTUM CYCLE ECHOVECTORS (TCPSM-XEV'S) AND THEIR STARTING REFERENCE POINTS (SRP'S), KEY ECHOBACKDATE TIMEANDPRICEPOINTS (XEV-EBD-TPP'S), RELATED COORDINATE FORECAST ECHOVECTOR SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE VECTORS (EVA-S/RV-CFEV'S), KEY ECHOBACKDATE NEARBY PIVOT POINT VECTOR FANS (EBD-NPPV-F'S), ACTIVE ADVANCED POSITION AND RISK MANAGEMENT POSITION POLARITY REVERSAL VECTORS (OTAP-PPSV'S [CFEV'S & NPPV'S]), AND KEY FORWARD FOCUS ECHOVECTOR PIVOT POINT PRICE INFLECTION/PIVOT PROJECTIONS (XEV-PPPP'S) DERIVED FROM THE SYMMETRY TRANSPOSITIONAL ECHOVECTOR PIVOT POINT PRICE PARALLELOGRAMS AT WORK IN FORCE AGGREGATION AND CYCLICAL SUBSUMPTION AND THEIR FORECAST BIAS IMPLICATIONS.

KEY ECHOVECTOR ANALYSIS TIME CYCLE PRICE MOMENTUM ECHOVECTORS AND THEIR CYCLICAL CONTINUANCE-BASED FORWARD ECHOVECTOR INFLECTION/PIVOT POINT R1, R2, R3, S1, S2, S3 TIMING IMPLICATIONS ALSO HIGHLIGHTED AND ILLUSTRATED.

Special Notation

Kevin John Bradford Wilbur is the postulator of EchoVector Theory, the creator of EchoVector Analysis, and the inventor of ECHOVECTOR PIVOT POINTS.

EchoVector Theory is a price pattern impact theory. EchoVector Analysis is an advanced technical analysis methodology. EchoVector Analysis is also presented as a behavioral economic application and securities analysis tool in price pattern theory and in price pattern behavior, study, and forecasting, and in securities analysis and price analysis and in securities price speculation.

ECHOVECTOR PIVOT POINT, special contributions to the field of technical analysis, are a technical analysis tool and application within EchoVector Analysis, and derived from EchoVector Theory in practice.

Copyright 1984 - 2017

*Also See President and Founder

_______________________________________________________

LEARN HOW TO PORT ADVANCEVEST AND PROTECTVEST MDPP PRECISION PIVOTS TUTORIAL ECHOVECTOR ANALYSIS FRAMECHARTS AND GUIDEMAP ILLUSTRATION GRIDS SAFELY AND SECURELY INTO YOUR OWN TOS WORKS SPACE FOR LIVE, DYNAMIC VIEWING AND USER AMENDMENT AND UPDATING AT THE FOLLOWING LINK: http://kb.simplertrading.com/workspacetos/

1. Sign into your free MyTrade TOS Account.

2. Control C copy the URL of the FrameChart from the following OptionPivots and Market-Pivots sites that you want to port into your TOS Workspace

https://www.mytrades.com/profile/OptionPivots

https://www.mytrades.com/profile/MarketPivots

3. Sign into your TOS account.

4. In upper right corner click on "Setup."

5. Then click on "Open shared item."

6. Use Control V to paste the selected URL into "Shared item URL" block.

7. Click on "Preview."

8. Click on "Open."

9. Add and subtract your own updated topological notations, overlays, analysis, and key time cycle echovector support and resistance vectors on your now ported, live, and dynamic MDPP Precision Pivots Forecast Model and Alert Paradigm Tutorial EVA Focus Forecast Time Cycle Price Momentum EchoVector FrameChart Illustration, and Scenario Setup Opportunity Indicator and OTAPS-PPS Active Advanced Position Polarity and Risk Management Signal GuideMap Grid!

YOU CAN ALSO FIND MDPP EVA FRAMECHART GRIDS PRE-PREPARED FOR YOU TO ADD YOUR OWN UPDATED TIME CYCLE PRICE MOMENTUM ECHOVECTORS AT THE SAME LINKS

YOU CAN ALSO UPDATE YOUR ECHOVECTORS ON ANY FRESHLY PORTED EVA FRAMECHART IN TOS

SIMPLY CLICK IN THE UPPER RIGHT CORNER ON "Drawings," then by moving your cursor on "Remove Drawings" click on "Tendlines," Then click on "Yes."

______________________________________________________________

HOW TO CONSTRUCT ECHOVECTORS AND ECHOVECTOR PIVOT POINT PRICE PROJECTIONS FROM "THE ECHOVECTOR ANALYSIS INTERN ASSOCIATES TECHNICAL GUIDEBOOK" - -

CONSTRUCTING THE ECHOVECTOR PIVOT POINT PRICE PROJECTION PARALLELOGRAM AND COORDINATE FORECAST ECHOVECTOR PIVOT POINT PROJECTION SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE VECTORS FOR ANY SELECTED CYCLICAL LENGTH X, OR GROUP OF CYCLICAL LENGTHS X, Y, Z, ETC., FROM YOUR ELECTED ECHOVECTOR STARTING REFERENCE TIME/PRICE POINT SRP - EVA 101

"Fundamental EVA Time Cycle EchoVector Support and Resistance Vectors for any selected time cycle length are easy to generate yourself.

Just pick your financial instruments starting reference point's day, time, and price (srp-tpp) & your cyclical length, x, then find your corresponding ecobackdate time&pricepoint (ebd-tpp) one cyclical length of time back from your starting reference point (such as Friday's 4PM closing price).

The time cycle price slope momentum echovector (x-ev) is the line between them (also the triangulated hypotenuse within the echovector pivot point price projection parallelogram under construction).

Identify a nearby forward pivot point (npp) of interest that rests in your focus instrument's price path forward in time from its now identified ebd-tpp, and "duplicate & drag" your echovector, of time cycle length x, to "left-side start" there at your identified forward focus nearby pivot (or inflection) point.

This is the coordinate forecast echovector (CFEV) within the EVA parallelogram.

The EV pivot point time/price projection (evpppp) occurs at the end of the right side of the cfev, completing the EV forecast bias parallelogram's 4 key points (the xev-srp-tpp, the xev-ebd-tpp, the identified xev-ebd-tpp-npp, and the xev-evpppp-tpp). The parallelogram's 4 sides (the echovector, the coordinate forecast echovector, the echobackdate timeandpricepoint's forward focus nearby pivot point price extension vector, and the starting reference point's forward forecast bias price extension vector are each essential parts of the time cycle price momentum echovector pivot point price projection parallelogram's construction. Remember that the echovector is "symmetry transposed" (duplicated and dragged) to start at the npp to form the coordinate forecast echovector, and that the the echobackdate timeandpricepoint's forward focus nearby pivot point price extension vector is "symmetry transposed" (duplicated and dragged) to start at the srp to form the forward forecast bias price extension vector (whether up or down). And the at the ends of both (and either) the cfev and the ffbpev is found the evpppp-tpp.

Then proceed to form your three key forecast bias time cycle price momentum echovector pivot point price parallelograms for the each of the key cycle lengths within any one of your various echovector analysis scenario setup opportunity indicator guidemap grid scope perspectives, for their aggregated intersects & combined vector momentum pressure bias point force directions... such as those found in a monthly(mev)/biweekly(2wev)/weekly(wev) echovector cycle lengths highlighting and illustrating echovector analysis scenario setup opportunity indicator focus forecast framechart and guidemap grid (which helps to illustrate roughly a 4/2/1 ratio of echovector cyclical lengths in echovector force bias construction, intersection, aggregation, compilation, and forecast.

These three conjunctive parallelograms can yield (generate & illustrate) powerful intersecting echovector cyclical price pressure bias pivot point projections (under the criterion of identified cyclical continuance).

Also consider looking at the annual/biquarterly/quarterly cycle lengths EVA SSOI guidemap grid, the congressional/annual/biquartelycycle lengths EVA SSOI guidemap grid, the presidential/congressional/annual cycle lengths EVA SSOI guidemap grid, the biweekly/weekly/midweek cycle lengths EVA SSOI guidemap grid, the weekly/halfweek/daily cycle lengths EVA SSOI guidemap grid, and the 12hour/6hour/3hour and 4h/2h/1h and 2h/1h/halfhour, intraday cycle lengths EVA SSOI guidemap grids, etc.

And don't forget the regime change/presidential/congressional cycle lengths EVA SSOI guidemap grid too.

Note: Where you find multiple key Economic Calendar, and Earnings Calendar, and Federal Reserve Announcement Calendar, Futures Expiration Calendar, and Options Expiration Calendar, in cyclical intersect and phase aggregation, this can indicate powerful pivot points and ensuing and opportunistic directional composite price pressures and extensions!"

______________________________________________________________

METHODOLOGY NOTES

INTRODUCTION TO ECHOVECTOR ANALYSIS AND ECHOVECTOR PIVOT POINTS

"EchoVector Theory and EchoVector Analysis assert that a securities prior price patterns may influence its present and future price patterns. Present and future price patterns may then, in part, be considered as 'echoing' these prior price patterns to some identifiable and measurable degree.

EchoVector Analysis is also used to forecast and project potential price Pivot Points (referred to as PPP's --potential pivot points, or EVPP's --EchoVector Pivot Points) and active, past and future coordinate forecast echovector support and resistance echovectors (SREV's) for a security from a starting reference price at a starting reference time, based on the securities prior price pattern within a given and significant and definable cyclical time frame.

EchoVector Pivot Points and EchoVector Support and Resistance Vectors are fundamental components of EchoVector Analysis. EchoVector SREV's are constructed from key components in the EchoVector Pivot Point Calculation. EchoVector SREV's are defined and calculated and also referred to as Coordinate Forecast EchoVectors (CFEV's) to the initial EchoVector (XEV) calculation and construction, where X designates not only the time length of the EchoVector XEV, but also the time length of XEV's CFEVs. The EchoVector Pivot Points are found as the endpoints of XEV's CFEVs' calculations and the CFEVs' constructions.

The EchoVector Pivot Point Calculation is a fundamentally different and more advanced calculation than the traditional pivot point calculation.



The EchoVector Pivot Point Calculation differs from traditional pivot point calculation by reflecting this given and specified cyclical price pattern length and reference, and its significance and information, within the pivot point calculation. This cyclical price pattern and reference is included in the calculations and constructions of the echovector and its respective coordinate forecast echovectors, as well as in the calculation of the related echovector pivot points.

While a traditional pivot point calculation may use simple price averages of prior price highs, lows and closes indifferent to their sequence in time to calculate its set of support and resistance levels, the echovector pivot point calculation begins with any starting time and price point and respective cyclical time frame reference X, and then identifies the corresponding "Echo-Back-Date-Time-And-Price-Point (EBD-TPP)" within this cyclical time frame reference coordinate to the starting reference price and time point A. It then calculates the echovector (XEV) generated by the starting reference time/price point and the echo-back-date-time-and-price-point, and includes the pre-determined and pre-defined accompanying constellation of "Coordinate Forecast EchoVector" origins derived from the prior price pattern evidenced around the echo-back-date-time-and-price-point (EBD-TPP) within a certain pre-selected and specified range (time and/or price version) that occurred within the particular referenced cyclical time-frame and period X. The projected scope-relative EchoVector Pivot Points, the EVPPs (OTCPK:PPPS) that follow Security I's starting point A of EchoVector XEV, of designated cycle time length X , are then calculated and constructed using the EBD-TPP and its scope-relative nearby pivot points and inflection points (NPPs-NFPs), and by the corresponding echovector slope momentum rate indicator shared by both the original echovector and its coordinate forecast echovectors within the fundamental forecast echovector pivot point price parallelogram construction, and by the support and resistance levels and the slope momentum indicator determined by XEV and by the included coordinate forecast echovectors (they also fully utilizing the time-sequence and already occurring NPP-NFP prices to A's EBD-TPP, and the constellation of CFEV origins produced).

EchoVector Pivot Points are therefore advanced and fluid calculations and effective endpoints of projected coordinate forecast echovector support and resistance time/price levels, projections that are constructed from and follow in time from the starting reference price, time/price point A (echovector endpoint) of the initial subject focus echovector construction, and which occur within an EchoVector Pivot Point Price Projection Parallelogram construct: levels which are derived from coordinate (support and/or resistance) forecast echovectors calculated from particular 'scope and range defined' starting times and price points reflecting the time and price points of proximate scale and scope and time/price pivoting action that followed the initial subject focus interest echovector's echo-back-date-time-and-price-point B (derived from and relative to the initial subject focus echovector's starting time-point and price-point A, and the echovector's given and specified cyclically-based focus interest time-span X, and the initial subject focus echovector's subsequently derived slope relative momentum measures).



The EchoVector Support and Resistance Vectors, referred to as the Coordinate Forecast Echovectors, are used to generate the EchoVector Pivot Points."

From "Introduction to EchoVector Analysis And EchoVector Pivot Points" COPYRIGHT 2013 ECHOVECTORVEST MDPP PRECISION PIVOTS

