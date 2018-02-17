Morningstar's Coverage Of CEFs Is Lacking

Morningstar has served me well in researching closed-end funds over the years. They used to have well-researched analyst coverage of a number of closed-end funds that was very helpful in digging deeper into specific CEFs. It was so good, I was willing to pay to access this coverage.

It became clear over time, however, that M*'s CEF analyses only covered the well-known funds, and rarely added new funds to those covered. That was always a bit frustrating to me as a closed-end fund investor, but what they did cover was always very helpful. Until it wasn't.

Eventually it became apparent that they had no intention of adding more funds to their "premium analyst coverage", and the coverage in place was no longer being updated. That's when I canceled my subscription a number of years ago, as it was no longer useful.

Even so, Morningstar still had a whole section of its website devoted to closed-end funds, so at least there was still something to work with in generating a few leads and ideas. Until there wasn't.

Today, you'd be hard-pressed to even find the part of the website devoted to CEFs. First of all, you have to jump through hoops just to get there, and once you get to the right screen, there's very little look at. The only thing there that I find somewhat useful is the CEF Quickrank feature for screening for specific sector funds. But you need a magnifying glass to see it.

I'm very disappointed that Morningstar has stopped its useful coverage of closed-end funds. I had included it as a resource to use in my ebook Perpetual Income With Closed-End Funds, but now regret its inclusion as it really isn't all that useful anymore. With CEFanalyzer gone, we're pretty much down to just CEFA and CEFconnect. Are there any other free closed-end fund resources that will help our search in screening for the best funds for our portfolios?