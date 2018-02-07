Rib Software Is Disrupting The Construction Industry

RIB Software AG (OTCPK:RSTAY) is a provider of software for the building and construction industry. Its products offer material ordering and scheduling as well as designing solutions. RIB's main product is ITWO; software that digitally simulates a construction sight, allowing customers to visualize each stage of the construction process using 5D BIM (Building Information Modeling), which adds time and cost to CAD design.

RIB competes with much larger players such as Autodesk (ADSK), Trimble and Dassault Systems (OTCPK:DASTY). The company has developed partnerships in order to better compete and to expand its footprint into the global arena. The first deal was to sign on with Wipro, an Indian marketing firm, in mid 2016 with an aim of increasing sales to Asia. This deal along with new relationships with Flex and Autodesk have resulted in explosive growth for RIB.

In November of 2016, RIB combined with Flex (FLEX) in a 50-50 joint venture dubbed YTWO Formative to combine RIBs software solutions with Flex supply chain expertise as a cloud base total building and construction solution. YTWO Formative customers agree to a minimum five year deal in which they will pay a 2% of total material costs to YTWO Formative in exchange for receiving the software for free. Add on costs can build YTWO's take to as high as 8% in future years. The JV found its first customer in early 2017 with a five year deal with C G Gruppe worth Eur. 4.7 billion. Other milestones for YTWO have been a deal with a Chinese firm and its first U.S. based customer.

The company entered into a partnership agreement with Autodesk just a month prior to the Flex JV. Under this agreement, the companies combined RIB's ITWO 4.0 with Autodesk's Revit CAD software product. Autodesk expanded its product's capabilities while RIB gained access to Autodesk's huge international customer base. The first wins for this partnership came from Procter & Gamble (PG) and Implenia, Switzerland's largest construction company.

When you look under the hood, RIB trades at high multiples with a PE over 50, PS of 11 or 14.5 EV to EBITDA but its a fast grower. For the 9 months already reported for 2017 fiscal year, EBITDA had doubled over the same time period the previous year. International sales expanded by almost a third. ITWO software sales were up over 50% and recurring revenue increase by 14%.

I learned about this company from this SA December 2016 article by Cobiaman when I was searching for simulation stocks as candidates for a simulated simulation fund which I created in this SA article. Cobiaman was forecasting a 50% upside. The stock price has doubled since his article was published. Interesting to note that Cobiaman's article discussed the potential buyout of this company by a larger player. He suggested that the CEO, who has almost a 20% stake would hold out until the stock price climbed. Acquisitions in the simulation industry have been plentiful demonstrated by the small amount of publicly traded simulation stocks available.

The stock received new coverage at the October 2017 European Investment Summit. There are six firms that cover RIB. Three have a buy rating and three have a hold rating.

Rib under the symbol RSTAY is thinly traded. It also trades in Xetra under the symbol RIB.GR where it is more liquid.

The global 5D BIM market was valued at $3.6 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach $18.8 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 22.9% from 2016 to 2024, according to a research from Esticat. According to this study, the majority of BIM is currently being generated in the U.S. and Canada but should be overtaken by demand from Europe and Asia in the near future. Commercial demand is being fueled by cost and time savings and public demand is driven by improved safety and reduction in accidents. European demand is being driven by legislation, for example, England's BIM Mandate and Germany's mandatory requirement to use 5D BIM for all public construction by 2020. Growth in Asia is forecast due to increase construction demand to service the growing population.