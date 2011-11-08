Priceline (PCLN) is up 2.3% in spite of providing soft Q4 guidance (partly the result of forex...
Nov. 08, 2011 9:10 AM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)BKNGBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
Priceline (PCLN) is up 2.3% in spite of providing soft Q4 guidance (partly the result of forex issues) in tandem with its Q3 results. Piper is lifting its PT to $670; the firm is encouraged by Priceline's strong international growth, and is confident the company will "continue to hold leading share" in overseas markets with significant growth potential. (transcript)