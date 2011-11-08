Expedia (EXPE -1.4%) shares slip after Morgan Stanley cuts its rating to Underweight with a...

Nov. 08, 2011 10:49 AM ETExpedia Group, Inc. (EXPE)EXPE, BKNGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Expedia (EXPE -1.4%) shares slip after Morgan Stanley cuts its rating to Underweight with a price target of $25, reflecting "growing concern that Expedia’s hotel business faces increasing competitive headwinds," withs Priceline's (PCLN) Booking.com unit potentially taking share. Expedia’s air and packaging business could remain weak due to rising airfares and weak capacity growth.
