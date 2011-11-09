The October sales figures posted by 6 Taiwanese LED firms provide more reason for Western...
Nov. 09, 2011 9:26 AM ETWolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF)WOLF, RBCN, AIXXF, VECO, LEDSBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
The October sales figures posted by 6 Taiwanese LED firms provide more reason for Western industry players such as CREE, RBCN, AIXG, and VECO to be concerned about near-term industry trends. 5 of the 6 companies posted Y/Y sales declines, with 3 reporting declines north of 25%. SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS), whose manufacturing facilities are in Taiwan, reported weak earnings yesterday.