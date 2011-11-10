Crashing LED prices might be a short-term nightmare for industry players, but they're speeding...
Nov. 10, 2011 5:24 PM ETWolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF)WOLF, RBCN, LEDS, AIXXF, VECOBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
Crashing LED prices might be a short-term nightmare for industry players, but they're speeding up the pace at which LEDs become competitive with rival lighting technologies. Firms are targeting LED package prices of 500 lumens/dollar for 2012, and 1,000 lumens/dollar for 2015, putting them five years ahead of DOE targets. (previously)