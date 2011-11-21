The LED industry has high hopes for China (I, II), but for now, the Chinese market is as plagued...

Nov. 21, 2011 9:58 AM ETWolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF)WOLF, LEDS, VECO, RBCN, AIXXFBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
The LED industry has high hopes for China (I, II), but for now, the Chinese market is as plagued by the industry's near-term woes as other locales, if not more so. Fierce competition among an estimated 5K-6K local suppliers of LED packages has led to "high levels of inventory and oversupply," which in turn has led to plummeting prices for both packages and chips. (earlier)
