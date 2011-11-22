Wal-Mart's (NYSE:WMT) entry into the primary healthcare provider business promises the sort of...

Nov. 22, 2011 3:43 PM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)SUNH, SKH, NHC, RHE, ALR, WELL, XLVBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor5 Comments
Wal-Mart's (NYSE:WMT) entry into the primary healthcare provider business promises the sort of disruptive action the industry needs," writes healthcare tech consultant Rip Emerson. Traditional providers, many making newspaper industry mistakes, need to recognize this. "Competition that crushes flawed business models comes from unexpected places."
