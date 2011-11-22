Wal-Mart's (NYSE:WMT) entry into the primary healthcare provider business promises the sort of...
Nov. 22, 2011 By: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
Wal-Mart's (NYSE:WMT) entry into the primary healthcare provider business promises the sort of disruptive action the industry needs," writes healthcare tech consultant Rip Emerson. Traditional providers, many making newspaper industry mistakes, need to recognize this. "Competition that crushes flawed business models comes from unexpected places."