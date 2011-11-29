Laszlo Birinyi's five stocks for 2012 - "not for widows and orphans": BlackRock (NYSE:BLK),...
Nov. 29, 2011 By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Laszlo Birinyi's five stocks for 2012 - "not for widows and orphans": BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT), General Motors (NYSE:GM), Research In Motion (RIMM) and France's Hermes. His 2011 picks, made a year ago: Prudhoe Bay (NYSE:BPT) -12.1% YTD, Cummins (NYSE:CMI) -18.1%, Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) +27.8%, Priceline (PCLN) +16.5%, and Hermes +46.4%.