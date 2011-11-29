Laszlo Birinyi's five stocks for 2012 - "not for widows and orphans": BlackRock (NYSE:BLK),...

Nov. 29, 2011 11:05 AM ETBlackRock, Inc. (BLK)BLK, PBCT, GM, BB, BPT, CMI, RL, BKNGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Laszlo Birinyi's five stocks for 2012 - "not for widows and orphans": BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT), General Motors (NYSE:GM), Research In Motion (RIMM) and France's Hermes. His 2011 picks, made a year ago: Prudhoe Bay (NYSE:BPT) -12.1% YTD, Cummins (NYSE:CMI) -18.1%, Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) +27.8%, Priceline (PCLN) +16.5%, and Hermes +46.4%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.