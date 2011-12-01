The power of Google (GOOG +1.8%): Politico takes note that the beleagured Herman Cain campaign...
Dec. 01, 2011 10:44 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG)GOOG, MSFTBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
The power of Google (GOOG +1.8%): Politico takes note that the beleagured Herman Cain campaign spent money to place ads on Google's search engine results page for the scandal-related query of "Ginger White." A quick check on Bing (MSFT -1.1%) shows nary an ad - more proof of how seach engine dominance ties into revenue and a reminder that when all is said and done Google can be considered a verb and Bing is only a noun.