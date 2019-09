Onyx Pharmaceuticals (ONXX +2% ) could command at least $70/share in a potential sale, or 70%-plus above its average in the past 20 days - pricey but perhaps still of interest to firms facing patent expirations such as Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Bloomberg says. Onyx is developing a drug to treat blood cancer, and cancer is a hot area for drugmakers in the market for transactions and new drugs.