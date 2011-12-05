CNN reports Facebook has acquired location check-in service Gowalla for an undisclosed sum. The...

Dec. 05, 2011 9:10 AM ETBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
CNN reports Facebook has acquired location check-in service Gowalla for an undisclosed sum. The move would represent an escalation of Facebook's ongoing efforts to compete with rapidly-growing market leader Foursquare, which closed a funding round in June at a reported $600M valuation. Facebook aims to make about 20 acquisitions in 2011, up from 10 last year.
