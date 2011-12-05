For dividend stock investors, Bespoke offers a list of the 39 S&P 500 stocks that currently...

Dec. 05, 2011 2:19 PM ETAltria Group, Inc. (MO)MO, WELL, CINF, POM, RAIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
For dividend stock investors, Bespoke offers a list of the 39 S&P 500 stocks that currently yield more than 4% and are down less than 10% YTD. At 5.95%, AT&T tops the list when sorted by yield, followed by Altria (NYSE:MO), Health Care REIT (HCN), Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF), Pepco Holdings (NYSE:POM) and Reynolds American (NYSE:RAI).
