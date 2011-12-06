Verizon (VZ +1.2%) plans to launch a stand-alone service allowing customers to stream movies and...

Dec. 06, 2011 3:29 PM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)VZ, NFLXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
Verizon (VZ +1.2%) plans to launch a stand-alone service allowing customers to stream movies and television shows over the Internet, in a new challenge to Netflix (NFLX -1.9%) and traditional cable TV, Reuters reports. VZ is talking with prospective programming partners about the service, which could be launched in 2012.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.