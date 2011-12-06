Verizon (VZ +1.2%) plans to launch a stand-alone service allowing customers to stream movies and...
Dec. 06, 2011 3:29 PM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)VZ, NFLXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
Verizon (VZ +1.2%) plans to launch a stand-alone service allowing customers to stream movies and television shows over the Internet, in a new challenge to Netflix (NFLX -1.9%) and traditional cable TV, Reuters reports. VZ is talking with prospective programming partners about the service, which could be launched in 2012.