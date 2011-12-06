How to take advantage of year-end window dressing: Be prepared to step up in coming sessions to...
How to take advantage of year-end window dressing: Be prepared to step up in coming sessions to buy stocks that are both heavily owned by mutual funds and have suffered large YTD losses. Mark Hulbert says these stocks are most likely to comprise most of fund managers’ window dressing - and stand a good chance of bouncing back in January, even if long-term prospects are questionable.