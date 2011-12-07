Macy's (NYSE:M) says it will review its sale of Martha Stewart Living (MSO +30.5%) products,...
Dec. 07, 2011 2:42 PM ETMacy's, Inc. (M)M, SQBGQ, CPPRQBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
Macy's (NYSE:M) says it will review its sale of Martha Stewart Living (MSO +30.5%) products, following the latter's deal with J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP). The partnership will include the opening of Martha Stewart "store-in-stores" by Feb. 2013, as well as the co-development of an e-commerce site that will launch in 2013. It's estimated the tie-up will generate $200M in revenue for MSO over its 10-year lifetime.