Macy's (NYSE:M) says it will review its sale of Martha Stewart Living (MSO +30.5%) products,...

Dec. 07, 2011 2:42 PM ETMacy's, Inc. (M)M, SQBGQ, CPPRQBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
Macy's (NYSE:M) says it will review its sale of Martha Stewart Living (MSO +30.5%) products, following the latter's deal with J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP). The partnership will include the opening of Martha Stewart "store-in-stores" by Feb. 2013, as well as the co-development of an e-commerce site that will launch in 2013. It's estimated the tie-up will generate $200M in revenue for MSO over its 10-year lifetime.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.