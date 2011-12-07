One possible reason for the indifferent reaction in J.C. Penney (JCP +0.6%) shares to the...
Dec. 07, 2011 4:43 PM ETCPPRQ, SQBGQ, SHLDQBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
One possible reason for the indifferent reaction in J.C. Penney (JCP +0.6%) shares to the retailer's new stake in Martha Stewart (MSO +33.3%): Kmart's (SHLD) similar deal with MSO a while back was a disaster. The spike in MSO is harder to explain, since the deal appears to end the "strategic alternatives" it was considering. Were there no good offers, or does Martha refuse to sell?