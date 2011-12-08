UBS' Steven Eliscu is downgrading Silicon Labs (SLAB +0.5%), whose shares have outperformed the...

Dec. 08, 2011 10:36 AM ETSilicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB)SLABBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
UBS' Steven Eliscu is downgrading Silicon Labs (SLAB +0.5%), whose shares have outperformed the chip sector over the last few months, to Neutral. His reasons: the company is heavily exposed to a consumer sector vulnerable to weak pricing; its sales of multi-application chips are "likely to see limited upside;" and its valuation is at a slight premium to historical norms (in stark contrast to other tech names).
