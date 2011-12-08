Coca-Cola (KO +0.4%) moves its secret formula for its trademark drink for the first time,...

Dec. 08, 2011 11:11 AM ETThe Coca-Cola Company (KO)KOBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
Coca-Cola (KO +0.4%) moves its secret formula for its trademark drink for the first time, transferring it from a bank vault to be held (not displayed) with an exhibit at an Atlanta museum. The closely-guarded 1886 formula is said to have "psychological" value to the company as it helps keep 125 years of advertising, marketing, and childhood memories percolating.
