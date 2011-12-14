Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has reportedly had to return around $700M to investors in its flagship...
Dec. 14, 2011 5:09 AM ETMorgan Stanley (MS)WPS, RWX, VNQI, DRW, RDOG, FFR, RWOBy: Rachael Granby, SA News Editor
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has reportedly had to return around $700M to investors in its flagship global real-estate fund, and has been forced to cut the fund's fees following lackluster performance. The concessions have persuaded investors to give the fund an extra year, until June 2013, to invest.