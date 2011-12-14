In addition to starting Yahoo (YHOO) with a Sell, Goldman's Heath Terry is launching coverage on...
Dec. 14, 2011 3:56 PM ETAltaba, Inc. (AABA)AABA, GRPN, BKNG, ACOM, EBAY, SCORBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor2 Comments
In addition to starting Yahoo (YHOO) with a Sell, Goldman's Heath Terry is launching coverage on many other Internet names. GRPN, PCLN, ACOM, and EBAY receive Buy ratings; Terry likes Ancestry.com's business model, and is a fan of Priceline's international exposure. However he's bearish on comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR), arguing technology changes will make it hard for the research firm to maintain data quality.