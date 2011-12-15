Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX +1.4%) says the FDA has accepted a New Drug Application for its...
Dec. 15, 2011 12:19 PM ETVertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)VRTXBy: David Yelle, SA News Editor
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX +1.4%) says the FDA has accepted a New Drug Application for its cystic-fibrosis drug Kalydecotm, and granted the company's request for six-month priority review. The drug targets the defective protein that causes cystic fibrosis, and, if approved, would be the first treatment to specifically target the underlying cause of of the disease. Separately, the company also names a new CEO to succeed Matthew Emmens, who will retire early next year.