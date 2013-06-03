Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will take a $285M charge on its H1 income after saying that it will halt the...

Jun. 03, 2013 4:34 AM ETSanofi (SNY)SNYBy: Yigal Grayeff, SA News Editor
Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will take a $285M charge on its H1 income after saying that it will halt the development of its iniparib drug after it failed in Phase III testing for lung cancer and a Phase II study for ovarian tumors. Sanofi acquired the drug in its $500M acquisition of BiPar Sciences in 2009. Sanofi has also halted the development of its anti-coagulant otamixaban after a poor Phase III trial. Shares are -2.1% in Paris. (PR)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.