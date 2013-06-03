Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will take a $285M charge on its H1 income after saying that it will halt the...
Jun. 03, 2013 4:34 AM ETSanofi (SNY)SNYBy: Yigal Grayeff, SA News Editor
Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will take a $285M charge on its H1 income after saying that it will halt the development of its iniparib drug after it failed in Phase III testing for lung cancer and a Phase II study for ovarian tumors. Sanofi acquired the drug in its $500M acquisition of BiPar Sciences in 2009. Sanofi has also halted the development of its anti-coagulant otamixaban after a poor Phase III trial. Shares are -2.1% in Paris. (PR)