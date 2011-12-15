Fitch warns AT&T's (NYSE:T) failure to acquire T-Mobile - a failure that looks increasingly...
Fitch warns AT&T's (NYSE:T) failure to acquire T-Mobile - a failure that looks increasingly likely - would increase risks for bondholders, given the massive breakup package it would owe T-Mobile, and the potential for AT&T to respond by making aggressive stock buybacks and spectrum/capex investments. As of Sep. 30, AT&T had over $71.2B in debt on its balance sheet. (earlier)