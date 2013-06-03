Amgen (AMGN -3.1%) slips today as analysts give a muted response to its experimental skin-cancer...

Jun. 03, 2013 11:43 AM ETAmgen Inc. (AMGN)AMGN, MRK, BMYBy: David Yelle, SA News Editor
Amgen (AMGN -3.1%) slips today as analysts give a muted response to its experimental skin-cancer drug, T-Vec, despite delivering better-than-expected study data at ASCO. The problem is a new class of PD-1 immunotherapy drugs from Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Bristol-Myers (NYSE:BMY) are dominating the field. RBC predicts they'll "eventually usher in new standard of care" for melanoma, and limiting T-Vec's sales potential to only around $300M to $500M annually - which isn't much considering the multibillion-dollar market potential for PD-1 drugs.
