Rosetta Genomics (NASDAQ:ROSG-OLD), which recently signed its first U.S. PPO agreement, rises...
Jun. 04, 2013 9:17 AM ETRosetta Genomics Ltd. (ROSG-OLD)ROSG-OLDBy: Colin Lokey, SA News Editor
Rosetta Genomics (NASDAQ:ROSG-OLD), which recently signed its first U.S. PPO agreement, rises 6.5% premarket after saying it is expanding its sales presence in the U.S. to 12 territories from five. The company also says its miRview test "has been trending positively for the past three months in terms of samples processed and samples billed." (PR)