Jun. 04, 2013 9:39 AM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)BABy: Colin Lokey, SA News Editor1 Comment
Does Qatar Airlines still have a bad taste in its mouth after 787 Dreamliner delays caused it to forego $200M in revenue until April? "We like launching aircraft but not every aircraft. We are not a supermarket," the airline says, denying reports that it will be one of the launch customers for the Boeing (BA) 787-10X, a larger version of the now infamous original.
