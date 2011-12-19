Dow Jones reports EU finmins are likely to fall short of hoped-for pledges of €200B in IMF loans during a conference call today. Of particular note is the U.K., where PM Cameron is under pressure not to provide additional funds to the IMF given the country's withdrawal from the new treaty. The EU has indicated it will move forward with or without the U.K.'s support.
|By: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor